ABC’s The Golden Bachelor hometowns are here, and we love watching Gerry Turner’s journey so far. Gerry meets the families of three beautiful women — Faith Martin, Theresa Nist, and Leslie Fhima. We loved Faith initially, as she brings a creative spark to the mix. And as the winner of the First Impression Rose, we knew she’d be around for the long haul. So, what happened to Faith Martin’s husband? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers regarding Faith Martin ahead.]

What happened to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Faith Martin’s ex-husband?

Faith Martin was an early favorite in The Golden Bachelor, as her sweet demeanor and guitar skills hooked us. And they had Gerry Turner hooked, too, as he awarded her the First Impression Rose. We’re happy that Gerry will meet Faith’s family during hometowns. And more about her past will likely arise as Gerry meets those closest to her.

So, what happened to Faith’s ex-husband? Faith was married to her ex-husband, Brett Coffey Martin, for 20 years before they divorced in 2005. They met when Faith was 19. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make their marriage work. Then, Brett died suddenly on Aug. 13, 2022.

As for what happened, a coroner’s report obtained by The U.S. Sun notes Brett fell into a “deep outdoor window well” and declined to have help called for him” initially. He “had been talking to some family members using Facetime when the fall occurred.”

“After several minutes, the male started having breathing difficulty and told the family [on the phone] to call for help,” the report added. Investigators found Brett “at the bottom of the window well, which measured 41 [inches] deep.”

“Based on the information provided by the family and by LE, and the information from my examination, this death appears to be accidental in nature, due to positional asphyxia,” the investigator stated.

She wrote about her ex-husband’s death on Facebook

The Golden Bachelor star Faith Martin posted to Facebook about the death of her ex-husband on Aug. 15, 2022.

“It’s weird how when we LOVE someone we can never UN-Love them … the pain of loss can feel unbearable,” she wrote. “Brett Martin came into my life when I was 19 years old. When we finally kissed and got married eight days after! We were married 20 years and raised the most AMAZING souls on earth together.”

Faith went on to write that Brett was a “wonderful father, a hard worker,” and an “incredible friend” who made an impact. “We basically grew up together and remained close and were there for each other even after our marriage ended,” she added. “He was an AMAZING Grandfather and ‘Big Papa’ and his giant size 16 shoes he wore with passion will NEVER be filled!”

How far does Faith Martin get?

Faith Martin in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor lead, Gerry Turner, has a tough decision during hometown week. While he met the families of his top three women, he can only take two forward to the Fantasy Suites. So, how far does Faith Martin get? Unfortunately, Faith is eliminated after hometowns, meaning Gerry takes Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima forward.

If there’s ever a Golden Bachelorette, we hope to see Faith as the next lead.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

