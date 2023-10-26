Three women in 'The Golden Bachelor' are lucky enough to go on hometown dates with Gerry Turner. Here are the women he chooses.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is a smash hit for the network, as we all love Gerry Turner and hope he finds love. Gerry’s on a quest for a lifelong partner after his previous wife, Toni Turner, died suddenly. He’s on his way to true happiness with his final six women in episode 5. But only three women head to hometowns in The Golden Bachelor. Here are the three women Gerry takes on hometown dates.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor hometown spoilers ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner with Faith Martin | Disney/John Fleenor

The Golden Bachelor is speeding along as Gerry Turner tries to find the love of his life. By episode 5, he has six women remaining: Susan Noles, Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. So, who makes it to hometowns?

According to spoilers, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist have hometown dates with Gerry. This means Susan, Ellen, and Sandra head home before Gerry can meet their families.

Theresa, Faith, and Leslie seemed like frontrunners from the beginning. Gerry and Theresa had the first one-on-one this season, and as a viewer, it was clear that Theresa has a sweet, calm energy that Gerry loves. Theresa had trouble with Kathy Swarts later in the competition, and while Gerry could’ve taken Kathy’s side, he stuck by Theresa.

Faith received Gerry’s First Impression Rose, so we’re not surprised she makes it to hometowns. She seems to have all the qualities Gerry wants in a partner, as she’s adventurous, kind, and family-oriented.

We’re also not surprised to see Leslie make it to hometowns. Leslie dated Prince when she was younger, and she’s a phenomenal dancer. Her beauty, fun-loving personality, and wild child spirit bring Gerry’s youthfulness to the forefront.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ episode 5 shows Gerry Turner struggling with his hometown decision

Given Gerry Turner’s connections in The Golden Bachelor, it makes sense that he chooses to take Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist on hometown dates. But it doesn’t mean he had an easy time making that decision. The preview for episode 5 shows Gerry struggling with the tough choices ahead.

“I found a genuine, lasting love with more than one person,” Gerry tells the camera. “I’m wondering if my journey can come to a happy ending.”

Clips within the preview show Gerry breaking down in tears.

“The only time I ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away,” he tells host Jesse Palmer. “And this is a godd*** close second.”

At one point, Gerry seems to quit the show altogether. “I’m done,” he tells the camera before stepping away.

He says he was ‘dying’ to get to the Fantasy Suites

Gerry Turner has a tough decision as The Golden Bachelor hometowns loom. While the previews make it seem like he might quit the season without anyone by his side, spoilers note he makes a final decision. After hometowns, he can spend private time with his final two women in the Fantasy Suites.

Traditionally, Bachelor Nation fans anticipate the Fantasy Suites having a sex-forward focus. But Gerry said he was “dying” to get to the Fantasy Suites for a different reason.

“I was dying to get to the Fantasy Suites so that I could have the emotional connection and the intellectual connection to these women and really have conversations that weren’t on camera and didn’t have a microphone,” he told Live With Kelly and Mark. “And, believe me, there were watershed moments. I learned so much.”

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

