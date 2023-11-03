'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Leslie Fhima fought with her ex-husband, David Fhima, over money. Here's what they fought over, according to court documents.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is exactly what the franchise needed, and we love Gerry Turner’s final three women — Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, and Faith Martin. Leslie mentioned in the show that she’s been married twice in the past. Today, her ex-husband, David Fhima, is renowned for his culinary expertise. Unfortunately, documents show they fought over money during their divorce.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding Leslie Fhima and the final two women.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Leslie Fhima wanted more money from her ex-husband following her divorce

The Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima certainly has star power. As the ex-girlfriend of Prince, she was one of the first women in the competition to catch Gerry Turner’s eyes. She told Gerry that she divorced twice and remained single for 22 years after her most recent divorce.

Documents detail more about Leslie and David Fhima’s divorce, which took place in the ’90s. David filed for divorce against Leslie in 1994, but the couple reconciled. Then, Leslie filed for divorce against David in 1998, which marked the end of their marriage. Together, the couple had two children — Chloe, 7 at the time, and Elijah, 4. Court documents showed the couple fought over child support and money above all else. The divorce was finalized in 1999, and David had to initially pay Leslie $340 in monthly child support payments.

However, everything changed in 2003. David said his income “increased substantially,” as he began earning $12,500 monthly, The Sun reports. As for Leslie, she stated she only made a little over $33,000 in 2002. She said her boyfriend helped her with her finances, even giving her a car and paying the car insurance. Documents note that Leslie asked for more money from her ex-husband, claiming her monthly expenses with the kids increased to $7,500.

However, the court didn’t buy it. They stated they had a “strong suspicion that the mother’s financial situation is probably far more rosy than she suggests.” Ultimately, Leslie’s motion was denied, as David claimed that her monthly expenses had little to do with the kids. But the child support checks for Leslie did eventually increase. David’s child support checks rose from $340 to nearly $700, and he was ordered to pay her $900 in attorney fees.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ final 3 contestants Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

Does Leslie Fhima make it past hometowns?

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has a tough decision after hometowns. He stated he was falling in love with all three women. So, how far does Leslie Fhima make it?

According to The Golden Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve, Leslie and Theresa Nist make it to the final two. They both head to the Fantasy Suites dates after hometowns.

While Gerry ultimately sends Faith Martin home, it is his toughest decision yet. After meeting the families of his final three women, he couldn’t give just two roses out, breaking down completely in front of the camera. But he knows he has to make a choice. Now that the show has ended, he’s stated he’s very happy with how it all goes down.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.