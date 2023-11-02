'The Golden Bachelor' star Leslie Fhima occasionally mentions her ex-husbands. Who is her ex, David Fhima? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor shows Gerry Turner down to his final three women ahead of hometowns. Leslie Fhima was an early favorite for us at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, as her fun-loving spirit could be seen and felt as soon as she stepped out of the limo. Leslie mentioned she has multiple ex-husbands, and one husband, David Fhima, is well-known. So, who is David?

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers regarding Leslie Fhima ahead.]

Who is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Leslie Fhima’s ex-husband, David Fhima?

Leslie Fhima doesn’t talk too much about her ex-husband, David Fhima, in The Golden Bachelor. But fans of the series may recognize his name. David is known as a restaurateur and executive chef. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, he moved to the U.S. in 1982. While he initially pursued a degree in mechanical engineering, he moved on to find his place in the culinary world. He worked at restaurants in Los Angeles and eventually made his way to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to open Fhima’s Minneapolis.

According to David’s Instagram, he’s also the executive chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mother Dough Bakery, Artisans and Spice, the Minnesota Lynx basketball team, Target Center arena, and Maison Margaux.

David reportedly married after his divorce from Leslie in the ’90s. He tied the knot again in 2007 to Lori Fhima.

Before Leslie and David married, she did, indeed, date Prince. Her son, Eli, confirmed this with the StarTribune. “Not only did she date Prince,” Eli said, “but she broke up with Prince.” Fans familiar with David might also recognize Eli, as he took over as director of operations for his father’s restaurants.

She told Gerry Turner she’d been cheated on in the past

Gerry Turner connected with Leslie Fhima in The Golden Bachelor despite their very different backgrounds. While Gerry was married to his high school sweetheart before her death, Leslie had multiple failed marriages. And she got vulnerable with Gerry about how she’d also been cheated on in the past.

“It brings up a lot of past feelings from other relationships,” she told Gerry regarding him taking other women on dates. “Because I have been cheated on many, many times.”

“I’ve got you,” Gerry said while comforting her.

“I even told some of the girls, I said, ‘He kept looking back to see if I was OK,’ and nobody does that for me,” she added. She then whispered to Gerry that she was falling in love with him.

“You’re my girl,” he told her.

Eli Fhima, Leslie’s son, told the StarTribune that his mother is ready to find the next great love of her life. “She is looking for love,” he verified to the StarTribune.

How far does Leslie Fhima get?

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

So, how far does Leslie Fhima get in The Golden Bachelor? We’re happy to announce that Gerry Turner gives her a rose after hometowns, meaning she moves on to the final two women. Theresa Nist is also one of the final two.

Sadly, this means Faith Martin heads home after hometowns. Faith received the First Impression Rose and seemed like an excellent fit for Gerry. But he ultimately has stronger connections with Leslie and Theresa.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

