Gerry Turner faces an 'impossible' choice in the season finale of 'The Golden Bachelor,' which airs Nov. 30 on ABC.

Gerry Turner has made his decision. The Golden Bachelor star has narrowed his choice down to two women. Who will get the final rose? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A new episode of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ won’t air on Thanksgiving

Theresa and Gerry on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

New episodes of The Golden Bachelor air on Thursday evenings. But the ABC reality series is taking a break for Thanksgiving. Instead of a new episode, the network will rebroadcast the first three episodes of The Golden Bachelor, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ season finale airs Nov. 30

When The Golden Bachelor began, 22 women were in the running to win the 72-year-old Gerry’s heart. Now, after multiple painful eliminations, just two women remain: Leslie Fhima, 64, and Theresa Martin, 70.

In the show’s Nov. 16 episode, Gerry went on Fantasy Suites dates with both Leslie and Theresa in Costa Rica. It was the last chance for both women to bond with Gerry before the Final Rose Ceremony, which will take place during The Golden Bachelor season finale. The 2-hour episode airs Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Gerry Turner says he has an ‘impossible’ choice

Leslie and Gerry on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

While viewers will have to tune in to find out which woman Gerry picks, he has already made his choice, he said in the Fantasy Suites episode. Not that it was easy.

“Right now, I’m dying inside. I’m in love with both of them, and in each case I’ve told them ‘I love you.’ With each of them I can see a life together,” he said after his dates with Leslie and Theresa. “Life with Leslie would be a very exciting life. She’s adventurous. She looks out for me and I look out for her. But Theresa and I have this bond. We know what the other person is feeling. We know what they’ve been through.”

Gerry knows he has to let down one woman, and he’s not looking forward to it.

“This is an impossible task at this moment,” he said. “Someone is going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I can imagine, and I’m running out of time. At this point, I know I can’t put it off any longer. As hard as it is, I think I’ve made my decision.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ teases dramatic finale

Gerry’s choice might be shrouded in secrecy, but the finale is definitely going to be dramatic, if we can trust the teaser (via YouTube).

“I took a really good person and broke their heart,” he tells Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer in the finale sneak peek as tears stream down his face.

Later, Gerry confesses that he may have made “a mistake.”

“The only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away,” he says. “Had I known how much pain I would cause someone, I never would have taken the first step in this journey.”

