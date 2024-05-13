Leslie Fhima was recently asked whether she would consider dating Gerry Turner now that he is divorcing Theresa Nist. Fhima is sure that she would not rekindle their romance.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially getting divorced. The first-ever golden couple made it just three months into their marriage before they decided they were not right for each other. There have been plenty of instances where a The Bachelor or The Bachelorette lead has decided the winner they picked wasn’t right for them. Sometimes, they circle back to another contestant from their season. That won’t be happening this time. At the very least, it isn’t an option for at least one The Golden Bachelor contestant. Leslie Fhima recently dished about her time on the series. She made it clear in a recent interview that she will not be entertaining any possible advances from Gerry Turner now or in the future.

Leslie Fhima is not interested in rekindling a romance with Gerry Turner

Leslie Fhima was the runner-up on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. The moment Turner told Fhima he would be choosing Theresa Nist was heartwrenching. Months later, she is over it and has no interest in revisiting the past.

While Fhima is willing to admit it took her some time to get over Gerry Turner, she’s not interested in looking back. During her appearance on Playing the Field, Fhima was asked if she would consider getting back together with Gerry Turner now that he and Theresa Nist are calling it quits. Fhima was quick to answer with an emphatic “no.”

Fhima’s response was so quick that even the podcast hosts felt the need to comment on it. The Minnesota native explained that while she and Turner had talked things out and were in a perfectly fine place, she had no interest in revisiting a relationship with him. She revealed that she is never willing to be someone’s “second choice” and was happily looking for love in other places now.

Fhima never suggested Turner has called, either. During her interview, Fhima revealed that she speaks with Nist regularly. She also said she hadn’t had a one-on-one conversation with Turner since the divorce announcement in April.

Will Leslie Fhima be the first-ever golden bachelorette?

Leslie Fhima might not be open to love with Gerry Turner, but she is open to falling in love again. She would even be willing to appear on a dating show again to do it. Fhima has made it clear that she would be interested in becoming the first-ever golden bachelorette, if ABC happens to give her a call for the job.

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/John Fleenor

Fhima revealed that the decision was not up to her, though. She made it sound like she had yet to be approached by the network regarding The Golden Bachelorette. Plenty of fans would love to see Fhima in the lead role. Still, she isn’t the only The Golden Bachelor contestant vying for the role.

ABC has not revealed who the first golden bachelorette will be, nor have they given the season a premiere date. Still, the network is dedicated to making the series happen.