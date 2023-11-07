'The Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist posted a photo on Instagram that showed what she looked like at 37 years old. Here's what she wrote.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brings the fun and joy back into Bachelor Nation. The series most recently featured Gerry Turner meeting the families of his final three women during hometowns. And Theresa Nist is sharing more about her personal life on social media. Here’s what she posted about her youth.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers regarding Theresa Nist ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Theresa Nist posted a photo to Instagram of herself in her 30s

The Golden Bachelor features Gerry Turner looking for the next great love of his life following the sudden and unexpected death of his wife, Toni Turner. Early in the season, Gerry connected with Theresa Nist. Gerry loved Theresa’s gentle and supportive touch during their first one-on-one date, and their connection strengthened during hometowns. Now, Theresa is letting fans know more about her personal life. On Nov. 6, 2023, she posted a photo to Instagram of her in her 30s.

The photo posted to Instagram is a headshot of Theresa at 37 years old. She’s wearing pink lipstick — very similar to the lipstick she wears on dates with Gerry. She also has a denim jacket on. Overall, Theresa looks quite similar today compared to over 30 years ago.

“There are so many chapters to life,” she captioned the post. “At age 37, I loved being a mom to my young children, and I was interested in nutrition and interior design. I can’t begin to tell you how many walls I ‘created’ with handwritten stenciling and combinations of colors and design. I also took on part-time jobs, and it was around this time that I worked for a cosmetic company based upon determining a person’s ‘season’ — I am a winter!”

A fan commented on the post asking Theresa about her astrological sign. “Leo,” Theresa commented back, “my birthday occurred overnight during the first day of filming. That’s why I wore my birthday suit!” She told another fan that Gerry is also a Leo, as his birthday happened shortly after hers.

Another fan asked Theresa if she spent time designing homes. “No, but my home was constantly evolving, too,” she answered. “Nice that you got to do some friend’s homes.”

Does she make it past hometowns? Gerry Turner broke down over his decision

Theresa Nist hoped to continue her time on The Golden Bachelor after hometowns. Unfortunately, the episode ended with her and Faith Martin in a tough spot. Gerry gave his first rose to Leslie Fhima. And when it came time to give the second rose, he broke down in tears and left the rose ceremony to gather his thoughts.

So, what does this mean for Theresa? According to spoilers, Theresa moves forward to the Fantasy Suites and finale, which means Faith heads home. We’re shocked by this considering how Gerry told Faith he was in love with her during her hometown date. As avid watchers of the series, we thought that Theresa would surely head home while Faith and Leslie moved forward.

Gerry addresses Faith during the Women Tell All, which airs on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. “I had created something only to destroy it in a brief moment,” he tells her on stage.

The Golden Bachelor finale then airs after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30, 2023.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

