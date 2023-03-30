‘The Goonies’ Superfan Who Just Bought the House From the Movie Plans to Make a TV Show About Its Renovation

The Goonies superfan Behman Zakeri has big plans for his latest investment. The Kansas City-based entrepreneur recently purchased the Astoria, Oregon, house that was featured in the iconic 1985 movie. Now, he’s teamed up with Fly On The Wall Entertainment to make a reality show about the home’s renovation.

The new owner of ‘The Goonies’ house wants to showcase the home’s renovation in a reality series

Liz and Behman Zakeri in front of ‘The Goonies’ house | Courtesy of Behman Zakeri

As a fan himself, Zakeri knows how much The Goonies house means to the movie’s devotees. So, now that he’s the proud owner of the home where Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin) and his friends uncover a map that points them to One-Eyed Willy’s treasure, he wants to give other enthusiasts an inside look at the home. And they won’t even need to travel to Oregon to see it. Zakeri is working on developing an unscripted reality series that will showcase its restoration.

The Kansas City entrepreneur has teamed up with Fly On The Wall Entertainment to produce a series about the upcoming renovation. The restoration will return the Victorian-era house to its former ‘80s glory. Zakeri and Fly On The Wall – which has produced shows such as Big Brother, Crime Scene Kitchen, and Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis – are currently exploring potential network partners for the series

“The Goonies house holds an indescribable sentimental value in the hearts of millions of movie enthusiasts, and after years of waiting, I finally have the opportunity to contribute towards its magnificent restoration,” Zakeri said in a statement. “I am humbled to share this once-in-a-lifetime journey with viewers and fellow fans of the film, and I’m thrilled to work with Fly On The Wall Entertainment to bring this life-long dream to reality.”

Behman Zakeri purchased ‘The Goonies’ house for $1.65 million

Zakeri has long had an affinity for the movie about a group of friends who go on a hunt for lost pirate loot in order to save their neighborhood. So, when the actual house featured in The Goonies came up for sale in late 2022, he jumped at the chance to own a piece of movie history.

In January 2023, Zakeri closed on the deal. The final selling price? $1.65 million.

The 1896 house, which has three bedrooms and two baths, has long been a popular destination for Goonies fans. The previous owner was so overwhelmed by the number of visitors that she temporarily cut off access to her property, according to a report in the Willamette Week. But Zakeri – who doesn’t plan to live in the home full-time – has said he’s committed to making sure fans can enjoy the home.

“I feel in my heart that this house and this property is meant to be shared — to make so many people happy,” he told Fox Business. “This is one of many ways that I would like to help serve and inspire others — by being able to let fans connect with their childhood passion, their dream, their love of The Goonies and all that stuff.”

