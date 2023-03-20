‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actor Mckenna Grace Just Relased a Pop-Punk EP

Many actors have earned praise for their work in the acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale, but Mckenna Grace is the youngest. The now-16-year-old began acting professionally as a child, appearing in soap operas and Disney Channel productions. Over the past several years, Grace has landed high-profile roles, including Phoebe Spengler in the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, her work in the acclaimed Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale really got critics and fans talking. Recently, Grace threw fans a curve ball by releasing a music project that proves she’s more than a talented actor — she’s also a gifted singer-songwriter.

What role did Mckenna Grace play in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

Mckenna Grace at the ASC Awards on Mar. 5, 2023, in Beverly Hills | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2021 was also the year Mckenna Grace debuted in The Handmaid’s Tale. The dystopian series featured Grace as Esther Keyes, a 14-year-old Gilead wife. Esther’s storyline was one of the most shocking of the season, with viewers buzzing over the relationship between Esther and June (Elisabeth Moss).

Grace received critical acclaim for her turn in The Handmaid’s Tale. She even received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 73rd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Throughout her career, Grace has consistently chosen projects that allow fans to see new sides of her. That includes her longtime interest in music. After the release of her debut single in 2021, she recently dropped a full-length EP highlighting her pop-punk sensibilities.

Mckenna Grace just released a pop-punk EP

She may be just 16, but @MckennaGraceful has been acting most of her life—and now has a debut album. https://t.co/T2eUNfkBrO — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) March 6, 2023

This month, Grace released her debut EP, Bittersweet 16. In an interview with Teen Vogue, she discussed her inspiration for the EP, revealing she allows herself to get highly creative with her lyrics.

“I write my songs, and I get so specific, and then I go back and I’m like, ‘I have to change these lyrics a little bit. Then I can put it out!'” she explained.

“It’s really scary, but also putting yourself out there with acting is scary too. Taking a risky role or doing a scene and making choices or doing something really emotional is always scary because you’re putting that part of yourself out there even if it’s with a character.”

Grace shared that she’s counted on music to help keep her grounded, even when embarking on her journey as an actor.

“Music has always been a big part of who I am, even in my online life. I’ve always loved doing covers and singing,” she said.

In the end, Grace hopes her music helps her connect with people.

“Hopefully, some people can relate to [the EP]. That’s what music is for me: a big, therapeutic outlet … That’s the goal, to help people connect and feel less alone.”

Mckenna Grace has been acting since she was a small child

Grace was born in Texas in 2006. By the time she was 4, she had begun acting professionally. She landed her first TV role in the pilot for Joe, Joe & Jane. Though that show failed to take off, the up-and-comer soon picked up other projects. Grace’s early roles include movies like Goodbye World, Frankenstein, and I, Tonya.

She also made a name for herself as a TV actor. She had a recurring role in the series Crash & Bernstein and the iconic soap opera The Young and the Restless. In 2021, Grace played Phoebe Spengler in the highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife. She also contributed a song, “Haunted House,” to the film’s soundtrack.