ABC hasn't named the lead for 'The Golden Bachelorette' but there are plenty of hopefuls. Kathie Lee Gifford, Luann de Lesseps, Joan Vassos, Kathy Swarts and Leslie Fhima have all expressed interest in leading the dating competition.

ABC has yet to name the lead in the first-ever The Golden Bachelorette. The longer the network waits to name a lead, the more names are being tossed around. More and more people are stepping forward to throw their hats in the ring, too. Several celebrities have discussed the possibility of looking for love on TV, and a few contestants from the first season of The Golden Bachelor have publicly stated their interest in leading the inaugural season. We’ve collected everyone who has openly stated their interest in appearing on the series.

Two major celebrities have expressed an interest in appearing on the show

The Golden Bachelor fans are convinced that ABC will bring back one of Gerry Turner’s contestants. They aren’t the only people in the running, though. A couple of high-profile celebrities have expressed an interest in appearing on the series. Kathie Lee Gifford and Luann de Lesseps have said they’ve discussed the possibility of appearing on the show with friends and family. Gifford said her kids are not on the same page regarding the possibility of her appearing. De Lesseps recently insisted she would be perfect for the role.

Kathie Lee Gifford | Tyler Essary/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While both Gifford and de Lesseps have expressed interest in The Golden Bachelorette, both noted that they had not been contacted to potentially appear. Still, if the call comes, it sounds like both will be happy to sign up. Whether fans would enjoy seeing a celebrity as the lead in the series remains to be seen, though.

Leslie Fhima, Kathy Swarts, and Joan Vassos have all stated they’d be interested, too

Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor had no shortage of vibrant and fun-loving ladies. Each week, Turner agonized over who to send home. While some of the ladies from the series were hurt to be sent packing, none seem to be giving up on love. Three contestants have been very outspoken about their interest in becoming the first-ever Golden Bachelorette. Leslie Fhima, Kathy Swarts, and Joan Vassos have all said they would be interested in appearing.

Kathy Swarts and Gerry Turner | Disney/John Fleenor

Kathy Swarts, a widow sent home after her infamous fight with Theresa Nist, has been very vocal about her interest in appearing on The Golden Bachelorette. During an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour. Swarts talked about her desire to pick from a group of eligible bachelors.

Leslie Fhima enthusiastically shared that she would accept the opportunity to appear on The Golden Bachelorette. Fhima appeared on Playing the Field, an ABC podcast dedicated to The Bachelor, and talked at length about her experience. Despite being sent home in the final moments of the show, she hasn’t soured on reality TV dating. Fhima said she had not been offered the lead in the upcoming series but would happily take it if ABC contacted her.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Joan Vassos, who self-eliminated from the competition, also revealed that she would be happy to appear on The Golden Bachelorette now that things have settled down at home. Vassos and Turner bonded early on in the competition, and while Vassos seems fine without Turner in her life, she has said her time on the series made her long for a romantic connection again.

At least one contestant from Gerry Turner’s season is absolutely not interested

Fhima, Swarts, and Vassos are all interested in becoming the first-ever golden bachelorette. Still, at least one of Gerry Turner’s finalists is not into the idea of appearing on reality TV again. Faith Martin made it clear that she would not take the lead in the series months ago. She insisted, in an Instagram comment, that while she is excited to see The Golden Bachelorette, she won’t be leading the show.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner with Faith Martin | Disney/John Fleenor

Martin has doubled down on that assertion. During an interview with Bachelor Nation, Martin discussed what she is looking for in a man. She even talked about where she thinks she’ll find her next great love. The Washington State resident said she believes she needs to meet a partner in a more organic setting. Still, she did consider online dating briefly.