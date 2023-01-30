‘The Last of Us’: Nick Offerman Says Episode 3 Had the ‘Greatest Script’ He’d Ever Seen

Many fans of HBO’s The Last of Us can’t stop thinking about episode 3, starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Out of approximately 80 minutes, at least 60 contained tear-jerking moments as a doomsday prepper named Bill (Offerman) fell in love with an optimistic traveler, Frank (Bartlett). Several critics have already dubbed episode 3 as one of the best TV episodes of all time. Offerman and Bartlett knew that was the case as soon as they saw the script. Here’s what the stars said about episode 3’s incredible writing.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.]

Nick Offerman as Bill in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 | Liane Hentscher/HBO

What happens in episode 3 of ‘The Last of Us’?

The Last of Us Episode 3, named “Long, Long Time” after the famous Linda Ronstadt song, shows the post-apocalyptic life of Bill through a series of time jumps. At the start of the Cordyceps fungus outbreak in 2003, Bill hides in a bunker while the rest of the people in his town are evacuated to quarantine zones. When he emerges from his hideout, he has the whole place to himself. Bill gets to work turning the town into a compound, rigging the border with traps to keep out the infected and raiders.

After a few years of peaceful solitude, Bill’s compound gets a visitor. It’s not a sick person or someone trying to raid his compound, though; it’s a stranger named Frank. He’s on his way to the Boston quarantine zone, but he’s hungry. Bill cooks himself and Frank a lovely homemade meal, followed by a piano rendition of “Long, Long Time.” Bill and Frank share a kiss and spend the night together, kicking off their love story.

Over the next several years, Bill and Frank grow old together. They make friends with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv), plant a strawberry patch, and even survive an attack from a group of raiders. Unfortunately, Frank gets sick. The couple’s beautiful journey ends with Frank’s final day, which he and Bill spend getting married and having one last meal together. At the end of the night, Bill and Frank overdose on all of Frank’s medications and die off-screen in their bedroom, presumably in each other’s arms.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett immediately fell in love with the script for ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3

For Offerman, joining The Last of Us was a no-brainer as soon as he saw the script for episode 3. In fact, he told USA Today that it was the “greatest script” he’d ever laid his eyes on.

“The moment this crazy unicorn landed in my inbox, both [Offerman’s actress wife Megan Mullally] and I knew: I have to drop everything and go to [Calgary in Alberta, Canada, where The Last of Us was filmed] to make this. It’s the greatest script I’ve ever been handed,” he said.

Likewise, Bartlett immediately recognized the beauty in the writing of episode 3, which was done by series co-creator Craig Mazin. Bartlett told Complex:

“I have said this before, but it’s the truth; it’s one of the most beautiful episodes of television I’ve ever read in that it’s beautiful writing and feels like a film. It’s so complete, it’s so nuanced, it happens over a long period of time, and it punches in at sort of just the right moments to fill out the picture of what this relationship is in such an extraordinary way. That all happening in a world where it’s very difficult to find connection, to be vulnerable, and to survive makes it extra poignant. … There was no question in my mind about this. I was just bowled over by the material and the team of people who are working on it. I wanted to be part of it.”

Fans are demanding that Nick Offerman receive an Emmy nomination for his performance in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3

Nick Offerman’s giggle in this scene needs its own Emmy. This moment wrecked me. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/4CCc2vJBD1 — Jamie Broadnax (@JamieBroadnax) January 30, 2023

Aside from episode 3’s incredible writing, Offerman’s and Barlett’s acting is what made it so captivating for viewers. Many fans could feel the deep love between Bill and Frank, which made their final day all the more heartbreaking.

Bartlett came to The Last of Us fresh off his first Emmy win for The White Lotus. Now, fans think The Last of Us will become Offerman’s chance at an acting Emmy. Dozens of viewers have taken to Twitter to rally for Offerman.

“Nick Offerman & Murray Bartlett were incredible in last night’s #TheLastofUs. Both of them deserve to be in the Emmy conversation for their heartbreaking work & beautiful chemistry. By far the biggest departure from the game thus far but easily the best episode. Blown away by it,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t believe I just witnessed [Nick Offerman] win an Emmy last night,” another user added.

New episodes of The Last of Us drop every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the full release schedule for more details.