Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 introduced Cow, and fans are already convinced they know who’s singing beneath the mask. Before the season really began, we saw Demi Lovato hit the stage as Anonymouse. Then, Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules fame was revealed to be Diver. So, who could Cow be? Here’s what we know so far.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers ahead regarding Cow.]

Who is Cow in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10?

The Masked Singer Season 10 was off to an incredible start with Demi Lovato. And while we were surprised to see the show ask Tom Sandoval to join, his performances as Diver made for an interesting few episodes. Now, heading into 2000s night, fans want to know who Cow in The Masked Singer Season 10 is — and they have a strong hunch it’s Ne-Yo.

Cow first hit the stage with “Bones” by Imagine Dragons. And his clue package detailed how he always wanted to leave his hometown to become a star. “Cows like me don’t often make it out of their pen,” his clue package stated. “When I was younger, I felt destined to stay home and live out a simple life in black and white. But I always knew I wanted to stand out. I had big dreams of being a big star, but I used to have a little trouble handling my emotions until I discovered I could write and leave whatever I was feeling on the page.”

Additional clues for Cow include how he won Grammy Awards and wrote “hit after hit.”

During his second performance for NFL night, cow sang Bruno Mars’ “Treasure.” He gave an additional clue regarding his family, stating he didn’t have a present father growing up. “I was raised in a house of all women, who made me the sensitive Cow that I am,” he continued. “Now, as a parent, I know the value of being present for my children.”

Fans on Instagram know it’s Ne-Yo under the mask thanks to his mannerisms, voice, and clues. “Not to mention, he stated on The Masked Singer UK that he was open to doing it again, but he had to find another way to fool us,” a fan wrote. “I know that voice and those moves anywhere. This is definitely Ne-Yo!!”

Cow in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10

Ne-Yo has been on ‘The Masked Singer’ UK before

As one fan pointed out, it makes sense that Ne-Yo would appear in The Masked Singer Season 10 as Cow because he’s taken part in the show before. He sang as Badger in the UK version of the show and made it to the final, though he didn’t win.

“My wife knew,” Ne-Yo told Heart regarding his participation as Badger. “The rest of my family I kept it from because I thought it would be cool to see if they would actually know it was me. And the only person that caught it was my 4-year-old son. He said: ‘That bear sounds like daddy.’ My mum actually called me, she was watching with the kids, and said: ‘Shaffer actually caught you!’. My oldest children are 10 and 9, I thought it would be them — but no!”

Ne-Yo had a great experience with the show. “Any opportunity for me to step outside of me for a bit, I’m in,” he added.

With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that Ne-Yo would return as Cow. We’ll have to wait and see if fans are right.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

