Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 continues with the Group B singers belting it out for Harry Potter Night. Tiki, Hawk, Husky, and the wild card, Sea Queen, take the stage. Royal Hen was unmasked during Elton John Night, and it was revealed that tennis legend Billie Jean King sang beneath the mask. So, who is Husky? According to The Masked Singer Season 10 spoilers, here’s what fans think.

The Masked Singer Season 10 features Husky singing again for Harry Potter Night. So, who could Husky be? Fans think Ginuwine sings under the mask.

Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, aka Ginuwine, started his career in the ’90s as a member of Swing Mob. He then signed on to a record label as a solo artist in the mid-’90s, releasing multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles as an R&B artist through the early 2000s. His first four albums were full of hits that The Masked Singer judges all likely remember.

As for Ginuwine’s personal life, he was born in Washington, D.C., and was named after NBA player Elgin Baylor. He’s made several TV appearances and competed in Celebrity Big Brother 21 in the U.K.

Husky’s clue package helped fans conclude that it has to be Ginuwine under the mask. “When I first hit the scene, I had a strange effect on the female species,” Husky states while walking through the snow. “Every time I got on stage, they showered me with love — and sometimes, their under things. Despite the positive attention, I was totally loyal — a family dog.” Husky then stands next to the Mother Nature mask from season 6. Vivica A. Fox sang as Mother Nature.

“Ginuwine! Of course!” a fan commented on the clip. “That’s 100% Ginuwine the Husky. I just know it!”

“The Mother Nature and Chocolate Bar are clues that combine the fact that Ginuwine co-starred with Vivica A. Fox in the movie Chocolate City,” another fan mentioned.

The judges already gave their best guesses for who’s behind the mask

While fans are confident that Husky is Ginuwine in The Masked Singer Season 10, none of the judges initially came up with this guess. While on stage, Husky had another clue pointing to his identity. The clue involved a rocket ship on stage.

“I sky-rocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album,” Husky added to the clue.

Jenny McCarthy guessed that Husky was Babyface, but Robin Thicke didn’t believe it. He mentioned the Vivica A. Fox clue and assumed that Terrence Howard was Husky. Ken Jeong then guessed Morris Chestnut, another actor who’s worked with Fox.

While the judges are on the right track, none initially guessed Ginuwine. And fans will have to wait and see if their guess proves correct, as Husky likely stays masked on Harry Potter Night.

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

