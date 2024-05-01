Who wins 'The Masked Singer' Season 11? Fans shared early spoilers from the season based on an accidental leak from Fox.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 is nearly over, and fans are shocked by a few of the singers who’ve been unmasked so far in the competition. While several singers will make it to the finale before removing their masks for the world to see, fans feel confident that they already know who’s singing under each mask. So, who wins the competition? Fans leaked early spoilers that reveal the winner.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding the winner and the masked singer identities.]

Who wins ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?

The Masked Singer Season 11 has been a wild ride, and fans have loved seeing who’s singing under each mask. Several incredible singers likely make it to the end without revealing their identities. However, fans think they already know who wins due to a spoiler leak from the show.

So, who’s the winner? According to eagle-eyed fans, Goldfish wins the competition.

Fans on Reddit posted a screenshot that seemingly shows the final two singers — Goldfish and Gumball. Goldfish stands in the corner of the stage while Gumball is unmasked. This proves that Gumball takes second place, and Goldfish wins.

“How do you screw up the marketing of the new season this badly!?” a fan on Reddit wrote after seeing the leak.

“Fox or the network needs to apologize for it and make an apology statement on it,” another fan demanded.

Every singer on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11, revealed

Goldfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

If Goldfish and Gumball make it to The Masked Singer Season 11 finale (and Goldfish wins), then fans won’t see either of them unmask until the final episode. That said, many fans think they know who’s singing under the masks. According to viewers, Goldfish is High School Musical actor Vanessa Hudgens, and Gumball is Friday Night Lights star Scott Porter.

Here are the other identities from the season:

Sisqó sang as Lizard.

Charlie Wilson sang as Ugly Sweater.

Kevin Hart sang as Book.

Kate Flannery sang as Starfish.

Colton Underwood sang as Lovebird.

Jenifer Lewis sang as Miss Cleocatra.

Savannah Chrisley sang as Afghan Hound.

Spaghetti & Meatballs sang as Joe Bastianich.

Billy Bush sang as Sir Lion.

DeMarcus Ware sang as Koala.

Heading into the Group B finals, “Soundtrack of My Life Night,” on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, fans have yet to see who’s singing as The Beets, Clock, and Poodle Moth. However, they have confident guesses.

Fans think The Beets are American Idol stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. As for Clock, the most popular guess is disco queen Thelma Houston. Poodle Moth was saved using the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, and fans think it’s This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

When is the finale?

The Masked Singer Season 11 finale is coming soon. It airs on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Before the finale, fans can get hyped with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. This episode will likely determine which two singers go head to head in the finale (which we now know to be Goldfish and Gumball.)

Fans who can’t get enough of the show can look forward to season 12. Fox officially greenlit the series for another season, which will likely air in fall 2024. We anticipate Nick Cannon returning as the host and Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke returning as panelists.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

