‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: All of the Celebrities Revealed so Far

Season 9 of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox on Feb. 15. So far, there have been three episodes of the new season. Nick Cannon is the host of season 9 of The Masked Singer, and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are the show’s panelists. Here are all of the celebrities who have been revealed on season 9 of The Masked Singer so far.

The Masked Singer | FOX via Getty Images

Two celebrities were revealed in season 9 episode 1 of ‘The Masked Singer’

The first episode of the ninth season premiered on Feb. 15. In the episode, three different contestants competed on the show.

The stage name Mustang performed the song “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake and made it through to the Battle Royale. A contestant using the stage name Medusa performed “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and also made it to the Battle Royale.

Meanwhile, the Gnome performed “When You’re Smiling” by Billie Holiday and was eliminated. Following the Gnome’s elimination, the contestant was revealed to be Dick Van Dyke.

During the Battle Royale, both the Mustang and Medusa performed “Diamonds” by Rihanna. The Mustang was eliminated and was revealed to be Sara Evans.

A popular TV host appeared on ‘The Voice’

Medusa continued to the second episode of the season which premiered on Feb. 22. For the first round, all of the contestants performed songs performed by the group ABBA.

A new contestant called the Night Owl performed “Fernando” and proceeded to the Battle Royale. Medusa performed “Dancing Queen” and was also able to move forward in the competition show.

The contestant Rock Lobster performed “SOS” and was eliminated. Rock Lobster was revealed to be famous TV personality Howie Mandel.

In the Battle Royale, Medusa and Night Owl each performed “The Winner Takes All” by ABBA. Medusa won the Battle Royale and the Night Owl was eliminated.

Singer Debbie Gibson was revealed to be the Night Owl.

A group has not been revealed on season 9 of ‘The Masked Singer’

Season 9 episode 3 of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox on March 1. In the third episode of the season, only one contestant was eliminated.

During the first round, Medusa performed “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra. A contestant with the stage name Polar Bear performed “Rapture” by Blondie. A third contestant, a group of performers called California Roll, performed “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga.

The Polar Bear was eliminated in the first round and was revealed to be DJ and rapper Grandmaster Flash.

Both Medusa and California Roll continued to the Battle Royale and performed “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel. In a twist, Medusa was kept and saved to continue on to the next episode.

Both Medua and the five-member contestant California Roll will move on to the fourth episode of the season on March 8.

Fans of the competition show can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays.