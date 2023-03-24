‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: The 4 Best Guesses for Gargoyle, Ranked

Gargoyle nearly went home on DC Superheroes Night during The Masked Singer Season 9. However, thanks to the panelists ringing the Ding Dong Keep It On bell, this talented contestant remained in the competition. Of course, that means fans have yet to learn who is behind the Gargoyle mask. Many people are divided over him being an athlete, a singer, or an actor. We won’t see Gargoyle again until the quarterfinals, but until then, here are the top guesses.

Gargoyle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Michael Becker/Fox

1. Keenan Allen

By far the most popular guess among fans, and the one we agree with the most, is Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. That’s mostly based on the clues, which fit the football player to a T. Gargoyle’s clue package, seen below, references being on the “sidelines” and an “I Heart LA” bumper sticker, pointing to a Los Angeles sports team. Meanwhile, a credit card and lightning bolts signaled “charges,” ergo, the LA Chargers.

Getting into more specifics, Allen broke a record in his rookie season, which explains the “Record Maker” clue. The jukebox and Xbox controller could reference his Jukebox move on Madden ’23, and the hot sauce could reference his Hot Ones appearance. Gargoyle even says Keenan Allen’s name — “keen on.”

Gargoyle has the voice of a pro singer, which threw many viewers off the athlete trail. However, a fan on Reddit shared video footage of Allen showing off his beautiful singing voice. It sounds a lot like Gargoyle.

2. Antonio Gates

All of the LA Chargers hints could also point to Antonio Gates, whom Robin Thicke guessed during the episode. The clue package showed a gate, which could reference the former tight end’s last name. However, it’s also worth noting that Gates mentored Allen, so the clue does fit Allen, too.

As for the other clues, there’s a hot sauce brand called Gates, and Antonio Gates was in the Madden franchise. Gates also broke records during his time as a Chargers player. Unfortunately, we can’t find any footage of the retired football star singing, so we can’t compare his voice to Gargoyle’s. Without that evidence, Gates is a strong contender for the masked celebrity.

3. James Maslow

Stepping away from the athlete guesses, many Masked Singer fans have wondered if Gargoyle is actor and singer James Maslow. That’s mostly because Maslow covered Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away,” which Gargoyle sang on DC Superheroes Night. When comparing Gargoyle’s voice to Maslow’s studio music video from 2015, one can tell that Maslow’s voice is deeper than Gargoyle’s. However, they have similar vocal styles. Maslow could be singing in a higher octave as Gargoyle, too.

Admittedly, it’s hard to connect the clues to Maslow. The Nickelodeon star, known for Big Time Rush, grew up in LA, but that’s about it. Still, we’ll rank this guess as the third best simply because of the vocals.

4. Jason Derulo

Fans have shouted out many other wildcard guesses based on Gargoyle’s voice, such as Ne-Yo, Nick Jonas, David Archuleta, and Jason Derulo. If we had to pick between those four, we’d choose Derulo, only because Jonas’s and Archuleta’s voices aren’t quite a match. Ne-Yo also did The Masked Singer U.K. a few years ago, so we aren’t sure he would do it again so soon.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to find out who is behind the Gargoyle mask on The Masked Singer Season 9. What’s your guess? Let us know in the comments.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.