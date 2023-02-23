‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: All the Evidence That Medusa Is Actually Fergie

Last week, we were convinced that Medusa on The Masked Singer Season 9 was British singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs. However, after seeing the costumed celebrity’s new clues and her performance in episode 2, we’re getting on board with the fan theories that Medusa might actually be former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie. Here’s why it makes sense that Fergie could be hiding her identity on The Masked Singer.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 2, “ABBA Night.”]

Medusa on ‘The Masked Singer’ | Fox // Fergie | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Medusa vs. Fergie voice and height comparison

For starters, we can’t ignore the similarities between Medusa’s voice and Fergie’s. She performed two more times in season 9 episode 2, “ABBA Night” — a solo rendition of “Dancing Queen” and a battle against Night Owl to “Winner Takes It All.” (Medusa won the battle, while Night Owl was unmasked as Debbie Gibson).

Medusa’s performance of “Dancing Queen” is reminiscent of Fergie’s infamous rendition of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game. Both performances feature Fergie’s distinctive nasal tones, and she puts power and breath into every note.

It’s also worth pointing out that Medusa’s height appears similar to Fergie’s. Last week, Mustang and Gnome were taller than Medusa, which could indicate that the celebrity is on the slightly shorter side. Fergie stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall. (Bishop Briggs is 5 feet 7 inches tall, by the way.)

How Medusa’s clues on ‘The Masked Singer’ fit Fergie

Now, let’s get into the clues and how they fit Fergie. In the premiere, Medusa said that she was “a dancer in the dark” who never fit in, but she never wanted to conform to society’s standards. Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, studied dance.

Medusa also mentioned performing at the Super Bowl and “technically” being on The Masked Singer in the past. In 2011, Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas performed the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show. Rumer Willis also performed Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” on The Masked Singer Season 1.

Medusa’s clue package included a photo of Buckingham Palace, which could have a few connections to Fergie. For one thing, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also goes by the nickname Fergie. Fergie the singer also released an album called The Dutchess, and she has a hit song called “London Bridge.” Other visual clues, like the chess pieces and the “true love” heart tattoo, could reference her songs “You Already Know” and “True.”

On stage, Medusa brought out a Swag Bag with a DVD copy of Medusa: Snakes on the Astral Plane. This could be a reference to the Argentine duo Fergie & Sadrian, who has a song called “Astral Plane.”

In episode 2, Medusa showcased a portrait of Coldplay’s Chris Martin. As Digital Spy notes, Martin once admitted to writing a song about the Duchess of York’s chest. Another visual clue was a first class plane ticket — a possible reference to “Glamorous.”

What is Fergie doing today?

Reflecting back on this magical day and how much it meant to me. What a lucky girl I am to be able to wear those clothes and feel the high vibration of the people that were there in that room that night. I will never forget it. Again, thank you Jack Harlow. ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/nP19hdvZ1J — Fergie (@Fergie) October 19, 2022

Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas in 2017, and will.i.am hinted that she wanted to focus on raising her son, Axl Jack Duhamel. She’s been relatively quiet in the music scene since then. However, in 2022, she and rapper Jack Harlow opened the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance of Harlow’s “First Class,” which samples “Glamorous.” It was Fergie’s first TV performance in four years.

Next week, on March 1, Medusa will go up against two new masks on The Masked Singer. If she wins the battle royale once again, she’ll move on to the finale. If not, The Masked Singer will finally settle the Fergie vs. Bishop Briggs debate. Which side are you on? Let us know in the comments.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.