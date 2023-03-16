Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Rigged for Squirrel? Some Fans Think So

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 continues to surprise and delight fans. So far this season, viewers have seen famous singers like Dick Van Dyke and Michael Bolton take the stage, and they’ve also seen TV show hosts like Howie Mandel. Heading into episode 5, the identity of Squirrel remains a mystery. And some fans think The Masked Singer is rigged in Squirrel’s favor after what went down in episode 4.

Who is Squirrel in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9? There are several popular guesses

Squirrel in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 4 featured Squirrel as one of the new masks to hit the stage. Squirrel impressed the judges after she sang her version of P!nk’s “Try.”

“Squirrel, you made the audience and us go nuts,” Jenny McCarthy said after the performance. “The tone of your voice is so frigging beautiful. I feel like it’s very familiar, but nonetheless, I think you killed it tonight.”

Fans hoped to find out who Squirrel was by the end of episode 4, but she wasn’t unmasked. Fans continue to have their guesses. According to The Sun, many fans think she could be Kaley Cuoco, Cameron Diaz, Malin Akerman, Demi Moore, or Scarlett Johansson.

The judges couldn’t agree on their guesses. McCarthy guessed Naomi Watts or Katie Holmes, Ken Jeong guessed Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie, or Michelle Moynahan, and Robin Thicke guessed Uma Thurman.

Some fans think the show is rigged to favor Squirrel

The judges seemed to love Squirrel in The Masked Singer Season 9. But many fans weren’t impressed with the contestant’s singing chops. Fans took to Reddit to say that they think the Wolf was the best singer in episode 4, and Wolf was unmasked first. Now, Squirrel will compete again in episode 5.

“The squirrel’s first song sounded like it was double-tracked to make her sound better,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Wolf only should’ve moved on,” another wrote. “Gargoyle wasn’t good. He had a lot of autotune and he forgot some lyrics in Battle Royale and was horrible. Squirrel overall did better than Gargoyle but didn’t have a strong voice.”

“I just feel like the show was slightly rigged as to why he got eliminated,” another fan said of Wolf (who was Michael Bolton). “Everyone (but Ken) guessed him correctly, and I just feel like when that happens, the show just feels like it’s better to eliminate them. I could be wrong, but that was my feeling.”

“Her winning was honestly disgusting, and if they hadn’t saved Gargoyle, I might have checked out of this show for the remainder of the season,” another fan said of Squirrel.

‘Sesame Street’ Night features 2 new masks

It’s unclear how Squirrel will fair against the two new masks in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 5. Fairy and Jackalope take the stage for Sesame Street Night. Jackalope seems to have killer dance moves while Fairy might beat Squirrel when it comes to singing.

Some fans think Fairy could be American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, while Jackalope seems to be a famous dancer or choreographer. Ken Jeong guesses that Fairy is Angelina Jolie, but none of the other judges agree. We’ll have to wait and see who moves forward once the singers give it their all.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

