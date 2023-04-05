‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Spoilers: Doll Likely Unmasks in Episode 8, Movie Night

It’s Warner Bros. Movie Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8, and two new masks hit the stage. Fans will see Dandelion and Mantis sing their hearts out and hopefully move forward, but they’re up against Doll who was introduced in the previous episode. Who’s unmasked in episode 8? Here’s who we think.

[The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 contestant Doll | Fox via Getty Images

Doll, Dandelion, and Mantis hit the stage for Movie Night

One familiar mask and two new masks enter the arena in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8. Dandelion and Mantis are the newcomers, and fans are excited to see the singers pull all the stops for Warner Bros. Movie Night.

The preview for the episode shows Mantis fist pumping during their song. The singer’s surrounded by backup dancers wearing popcorn masks, and it looks like they chose an upbeat tune for the episode. With that said, the preview doesn’t show what Mantis’s voice sounds like, so it’s still a mystery to fans.

On the other hand, Dandelion sings in the preview. She soulfully belts out “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and it’s clear she has significant singing experience.

“Looks like Dandelion is going to be a good singer and also I can’t wait to see how good Mantis was too,” a fan commented on YouTube below the preview.

“Dandelion can sing!” another fan wrote.

Doll likely unmasks in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 8, according to spoilers

Fans believe there’s evidence to suggest that Doll unmasks in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 8. A fan on Reddit posted two photos — one of Mantis and another of Dandelion. “The Masked Singer FOX reveals on Instagram the two contestants who will arrive at the battle royale,” they captioned their post.

“So that means Doll is the first to unmask,” another fan concluded.

Fans on YouTube also think viewers will see who’s beneath the Doll mask. But they also suspect a judge will ring the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. This bell prevents the singer from unmasking and keeps them in the competition.

“I think the bell might be used in this episode in the scene where Ken is looking left and red lights are flashing,” a fan wrote.

“Doll definitely leaves this episode solely off performance order as we see in their lineup of Doll > Dandelion > Mantis,” another fan wrote. “I think Doll drops first, then I think whoever doesn’t stay gets the bell. It’s possible Mantis advances and Dandelion gets the bell, because I think she and Mantis will both be at least good.”

“If the bell gets used in this episode, I think it’s going to be on Mantis

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

All the #DandelionMask and #MantisMask news that's fit to print! ? #TheMaskedSinger is back with two all-new masks in ONE hour. ? pic.twitter.com/SV90S3bVh0 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 5, 2023

Viewers have seen numerous celebrities unmasked on The Masked Singer Season 9 so far.

Dick Van Dyke was behind the Gnome mask, Sara Evans sang as Mustang, Howie Mandel sang as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson sang as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash sang as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton sang as Wolf, Malin Akerman sang as Squirrel, Lele Pons was Jackalope, Alexa Bliss was Axolotl, and Holly Robinson Peete was Fairy. Most recently, Christine Quinn revealed herself as Scorpio, and George Wendt unmasked as Moose.

We still have yet to see who sings as California Roll, Medusa, and Gargoyle in addition to Doll.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

