‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Dandelion? Early Predictions Include a Member of Eurythmics

A beautiful new mask will be introduced on tonight’s (April 5) episode of The Masked Singer. Dandelion, featuring a glittery green bodysuit with a green tulle skirt and a fluffy white ball for a head, joins The Masked Singer Season 9’s “WB Movie Night.” She’ll compete against Doll, last week’s King of The Masked Singer, and Mantis, another new mask. Based on a preview of her singing voice, some fans think they can already tell who is behind Dandelion. Here are the early predictions.

Dandelion on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9’s Movie Night | Fox

Dandelion arrives on Movie Night

Last week, Doll went up against Scorpio and Moose on ’80s Night. Moose received the first boot of the night (their identity is listed at the end of this story). Then, after a battle royale with Scorpio, the panelists crowned Doll the winner and sent Scorpio packing.

Now, Doll will face off against Dandelion and Mantis on WB Movie Night. A preview of the episode teased “action, suspense, and intrigue” as the three singers perform music from classic Warner Bros. films. Apparently, the episode will have a “classic mysterious ending” that “steals the show” — based on panelist Nicole Scherzinger’s reaction, it looks like there will be a shocking celebrity reveal. Meanwhile, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg look confused. Perhaps the episode will include a movie-like twist.

Who is Dandelion on ‘The Masked Singer’?

The preview included a sneak peek at Dandelion’s performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Her breathtaking rendition of the tune makes it clear that she has experience in the music industry, so she is likely a famous singer. Fans immediately got to analyzing the voice.

So far, the predictions include Dua Lipa, Kelis, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, and Siedah Garrett. However, by far the most popular guess is Annie Lennox, a Scottish singer who was once a member of the band The Tourists and one-half of the duo Eurythmics with Dave Stewart. Many fans in the comments noted that Dandelion sounds like a woman over the age of 50, and Lennox is 68 years old.

Now, as The Masked Singer fans on Reddit pointed out, there is a flaw with the Annie Lennox prediction for Dandelion. The accolades for the season don’t match, as Lennox alone has four Grammy Awards and all of season 9’s singers combined have six Grammys in total. On the other hand, TMS could have stopped paying close attention to the Grammy count, so Lennox is still a possibility. Fans will have to wait for Dandelion’s clues to provide more clarity.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Missing #TheMaskedSinger? ? You can catch up on Season 9 on @hulu NOW! ? pic.twitter.com/F0pyDmtz4h — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 3, 2023

The Masked Singer Season 9 is getting close to the quarterfinals, so more than a dozen celebrities have already been unmasked. A few others will join them in the coming weeks. Here are the unmaskings on The Masked Singer Season 9 so far:

Gnome: Dick Van Dyke

Mustang: Sara Evans

Rock Lobster: Howie Mandel

Night Owl: Debbie Gibson

Polar Bear: Grandmaster Flash

Wolf: Michael Bolton

Jackalope: Lele Pons

Squirrel: Malin Akerman

Axolotl: Alexa Bliss

Fairy: Holly Robinson Peete

Scorpio: Christine Quinn

Moose: George Wendt

Thanks to the new Ding Dong Keep It On bell, one celebrity from each group can be saved from elimination, so there are twice as many singers whose identities are still a mystery. Medusa, Gargoyle, California Roll, and Macaw are headed to the finals so far. Will the bell ring again tonight for Dandelion, Mantis, or Doll? Stay tuned to find out.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.