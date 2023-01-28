‘The Office’ John Krasinski’s Daughter Didn’t Believe He Was on the Show

John Krasinski rose to fame after playing Jim Halpert for nine seasons on the US version of The Office. The actor has gone on to star in much more action-packed roles. He looks a lot different than he did at 25 years old when he filmed the pilot episode of The Office. Krasinski also has two daughters, one of whom didn’t believe her father was in the show.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have two daughters, Hazel and Violet

The Office star John Krasinski married fellow actor Emily Blunt in 2010. Blunt is known for appearing in films such as The Devil Wears Prada and Sicario. She also acted alongside her husband in the post-apocalyptic horror film A Quiet Place.

Krasinski and Blunt welcomed their first child, Hazel, into the world in 2014. Their second daughter Violet was born two years later. While speaking with The Sunday Times in 2021, Blunt told the outlet that she and Krasinski have tried to keep their fame out of their children’s lives.

“It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” Blunt said. “[Hazel] came home the other day, and we were in the kitchen, and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ And I’d never heard her… we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.”

John Krasinski’s daughter Violet didn’t believe he was in ‘The Office’

Kransinski’s daughters, now 8 and 6 years old, are only recently learning more details about his long-running role as Jim Halpert on The Office. “Their actual quote— we were driving and from the backseat, I heard, ‘So what’s the deal with this Office thing?'” Krasinski said while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Blunt told Krasinski to show the girls the pilot episode. “My six-year-old kept asking, ‘Is that you?'” Krasinski said. “She goes, ‘You look very different,’ and I said, ‘No, that’s me I’m just playing a character.’ And she went, ‘Psh. That’s not you.'” After two more episodes, Violet still wasn’t convinced.

The pilot episode of The Office aired almost 20 years ago, and Krasinski was only 25 years old at the time. The actor, now 43, has put on quite a bit of muscle since becoming an action series star in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Krasinski’s daughters don’t know what he does for work

In 2018, Emily Blunt took over the role of Mary Poppins in a remake of the magical movie. Understandably this has stuck in Blunt’s daughters’ minds more than in most of Krasinski’s acting roles. “I think my kids thought that she had married me out of like charity,” Krasinski joked to Stephen Colbert.

“They’re like, ‘You’re so nice to marry an accountant,'” the actor laughed. Krasinski recalled a moment when a fan recognized him from The Office while he was walking his children to school. The incident confusingly convinced one of his daughters that Krasinski worked in an office.

All episodes of The Office are currently streaming on Peacock.