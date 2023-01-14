‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Shares a Message About Body Positivity: ‘People Come in All Shapes and Sizes’

Alex Drummond, the daughter of The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, has a message for the fans. She posted an uplifting message about accepting your body no matter how it looks. Here’s what Ree’s daughter shared.

The Drummond family is tall

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond with her family | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Most of the members of the Drummond family are quite tall, according to The Pioneer Woman website. The site reports that almost all of Ree’s children are taller than 6 feet. Alex is almost that tall, standing at five feet, 10 inches. Ladd’s late mother, Nan, was almost six feet tall. This might make you wonder, how tall is Ree Drummond? According to her website, Ree is five feet, nine inches tall.

Alex Drummond’s body positivity message

During an Instagram Q and A, Alex discussed her feelings about being tall. A fan asked if she likes being tall. The fan revealed she’s a “tall girl” and she “struggles” with that. Alex says her views on being taller than other people have changed. She admits she used to be insecure about her height, but she has come to the point where she accepts it. “Definitely used to struggle with it more/be more insecure about it,” says Alex. “But I’ve grown to embrace it over the past few years.”

Alex went on to say that it’s important to remember we’re all different and that’s OK. She doesn’t buy into the belief women are supposed to be smaller than men. “You just have to remember that people come in all shapes and sizes and also it’s OK for some girls to be taller or bigger than their male counterparts,” says Alex during her Q and A. “The only reason taller girls are insecure is because of the notion that women need to be more petite than men, which is false!”

Alex says shorter women also have things they’re insecure about. “Shorter girls have their insecurities, too!” she adds. “And so do average-height girls, and so does everyone else in-between. The moral of the story? Every body is beautiful!”

Ree Drummond’s thoughts on body positivity

Ree also shared her thoughts on accepting her body. She often posts about her struggle with weight loss and shares some of the things she has done to stay healthy. Last year, Ree posted 10 things she learned about losing weight. She shared that she lost 55 pounds in one year after deciding to slim down for Alex’s wedding to Mauricio Scott.

Ree says being thin wasn’t her goal. She wanted to feel better and slim down so she could wear the dress she wanted for her daughter’s wedding. Overall, it was more important for her to feel good about herself instead of looking the way she thought other people wanted her to look.

“‘Skinny’ has not been my primary goal,” says Ree on her Pioneer Woman blog. “Though I had gained considerable weight over the past three years and I definitely wanted to slim down for Alex’s wedding in May, what motivated me the most was just wanting to feel better and have more energy.”

Ree says she was “tired, puffy, and desperate” before her weight-loss journey. However, she says now that she has lost weight she smiles more and feels great. (Here’s a look at what Ree Drummond eats in a day.)

“I am wearing clothes I wasn’t comfortable wearing a year ago,” says Ree on her blog. “I feel better about the way I look, and I’m smiling more (yes, even more than I smiled before, which was a lot–haha) and that is a nice feeling at age 53.”

