‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Launches Adorable New Boots and Handbags in Her Latest Spring Collection

The Pioneer Woman Clothing line

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Drummond first announced the launch of her clothing line in 2020. Fans had been requesting a Pioneer Woman clothing line for years, so she finally decided to give them what they wanted.

“The idea has been in my head for many years, but in recent months, the reality of it has started to fall into place and I’m so excited!” said Drummond in a 2020 issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine. “I started by deciding the shapes of pieces—length, details, how they fit.”

Drummond continued, “Then I focused on color and pattern. It’s very important to me that the clothing be gorgeous and great quality but affordable. I’m hoping to launch the clothing this fall at The Mercantile, both in stores and online.”

Whenever Drummond posted a picture of one of her outfits, fans would often ask where she purchased her blouses. They would also ask her to start her own clothing line. Drummond already sold tops at The Mercantile, but die-hard Pioneer Woman followers wanted more.

Ree Drummond’s new boots and handbag collection

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond took to Instagram to announce new additions to her fashion line. She said she’s “in love” with the new line. The post features a collection of boots and handbags. She says new clothing will be added soon.

“The PW fashion game is comin’ in this spring, starting with the cutest/prettiest handbags, shoes, jewelry, and ahem…boots!” posted Drummond on Instagram. “I’m in love, I’m in love, and I don’t care who knows it. New designs, new approach (wait till you see the clothes in a couple of weeks!) and it’s going to be fun! The link to all the new things is in my profile. I hope you find something that makes you happy!”

Ree Drummond’s style

Drummond spoke to People about her Walmart clothing line and the types of clothes she likes to wear. The Accidental Country Girl prefers to wear loose clothing even though she has lost a significant amount of weight. She likes to be comfortable.

“I found that I love the same clothes,” says Drummond. “My size may be a little bit smaller, but I still love the [loose] silhouettes. A little ruffle here and there. Empire waist. I still like the relaxed fit with enough fitted little details that it doesn’t look like I’m wearing curtains. It’s still very flattering. I’m still loving the same style.”

Fan reactions to Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman collection

Many fans loved the new Pioneer Woman items. Fans took to Instagram and Facebook to share their thoughts. One fan on Facebook said the white boots looked like the boots worn by dance teams during a football game. Another fan simply said, “love this!”

Although many fans were impressed with the collection, some people weren’t thrilled with the offerings. A fan said some of the Pioneer Woman items had an “elderly lady” vibe. Said the commenter, “Let’s see something more cosmopolitan.”

