‘The Rats’: Prequel Spinoff to ‘The Witcher’ Reveals New Details About Its Storyline

The Witcher universe is expanding even more at Netflix. With the upcoming third season, the departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt, and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origins, fans are ever so curious about The Rats. Andrzej Sapkowski’s books go far beyond the title characters, including a misfit group of renegades. The Rats was announced as a hush-hush prequel spinoff series that Netflix has not yet confirmed. New details reveal the series is underway.

Ciri on a horse in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘The Rats’ is part of Ciri’s storyline in the original ‘The Witcher’ books

In November, Redanian Intelligence reported that a new The Witcher spinoff series was in the works. Tentatively titled The Rats, the spinoff would explore a lesser-known group of characters that the series has never introduced. The Rats are a group of Nilfgaardian youngsters who are renegades, thieves, and even killers. They play a small yet vital role in Ciri’s storyline in the books as she joins them for a short period of time while away from Geralt.

Reports state The Witcher Season 3 will introduce the group in the seventh and eighth episodes and more in the following seasons. Netflix had already announced the casting of actor Christelle Elwin for The Witcher Season 3 as the first member of the group as Mistle. But news of the spinoff was not well received by fans as the Rats are not well-loved in the book series. It is mainly due to their horrendous acts of violence and even assault.

One fan on Reddit even described them as “a crew of murderous, sociopathic children.” They are often described as thieves who steal from the rich and give to themselves and sometimes the poor. It reads as an almost Robin Hood story, but with more violence. But recent reports reveal the spinoff is still in the works and with new storyline details.

Redanian Intelligence reveals ‘The Rats’ has a new working title under ‘Riff Raff’

It was initially reported that the spinoff was underway in South Africa. Haily Hall leads as the showrunner. According to Redanina Intelligence, new details have emerged. Instead of The Rats, the series is currently under the working title Riff Raff. Due to a source, production is speculated to begin in April 2023 and end in September. The number of episodes is still unclear. But as The Witcher: Blood Origin had a limited run, fans can expect the same of slightly more episodes.

ICYMI: #TheWitcher spinoff with the working title 'Rats' is currently in pre-production in South Africahttps://t.co/GsWNpQKdjo — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) November 29, 2022

New details also reveal that the spinoff series will serve as a prequel and take place before Ciri joins the group. A brief storyline teaser reads, “Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom.”

According to Redanian Intelligence, the teaser does bring up a few questions. It will be a backstory to the group, but the “crime ring” is a mystery as Sapkowski never dives into detail. With the story of the renegade group set to make an appearance in The Witcher Season 3, it can be speculated that The Rats or Riff Raff will likely have a 2024 release before the fourth season.

‘The Rats’ has already cast some of its main characters

Alongside Christelle Elwin, fans know of a few other actors who will be a part of the spinoff prequel. According to CBR, The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum was cast as Kayleigh in The Witcher Season 3. His character is a member of the Rats and a highly unlikable one. It is unclear if the spinoff will adapt all of his story as he, at one point, does try to assault Ciri.

Actor Aggy K. Adams haen cast as Iskra. Iskra is an elf who finds her way to the rest of the Rats members and joins the group. Despite her colorful clothing, she relishes in killing people. Joining the Rats for The Witcher Season 3 is Juliette Alexandra as Reef. He was a Nilfgaardian who was left behind after being wounded. Kayleigh finds him and decides to heal him and start a new life before meeting the rest of the Rats.

Welcome to the Continent! We’re thrilled to introduce our new cast of royals, warriors, and outlaws making their debut in #TheWitcher Season 3. pic.twitter.com/WKsmt2dK1u — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

The characters Asse and Giselher have not been cast yet. Asse is a human who wanted to avenge his murdered family but instead finds Mistle and saves her from a ditch and becomes a Rat. Giselher is the ring leader of the Rats and is saved from death by Iskra. They become lovers and later find the rest of the characters.