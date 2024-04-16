A lot is happening in the lives of the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' Robyn Dixon was fired and Candiace Dillard Bassett left the show to enjoy her first pregnancy drama-free.

Robyn Dixon has been dismissed from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Dixon’s departure from the series is not the first in recent history, and it is rumored she won’t be the last to head out before season 9 drops. Dixon discussed what happened on her podcast, Reasonably Shady.

Robyn Dixon won’t return to ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ for season 9

Robyn Dixon has made it official. She will not return to The Real Housewives of Potomac for additional seasons. She made the announcement during a recent episode of Reasonably Shady. Dixon revealed that she had not been the one to make the call. She said that she had not been invited back and clarified that the network essentially fired her.

Robyn Dixon | Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Dixon currently co-hosts the podcast with Gizelle Bryant. Bryant also appears on The Real Housewives of Potomac and is expected to return for season 9. There are no plans to stop their podcasting journey right now despite no longer appearing on the same show.

Robyn Dixon has appeared in all eight seasons of the series thus far. She was one of six main cast members to appear in season one. By the time season 8 wrapped on April 14, only four original cast members remained. Katie Rost was axed after season 1. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was downgraded from a main cast member to a friend after season 2. She has cycled in and out of the series but never returned as a main cast member.

On the same day as Dixon’s announcement, Candiace Dillard Bassett revealed why she left the show

Dixon didn’t just want to chat about her own dismissal on Reasonably Shady. She also had some thoughts on the departure of another cast member. While Dixon tried to imply that Bravo also fired Candiace Dillard Bassett, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Last month, Dillard Bassett announced her exit from the show, insisting she was taking a break to explore other opportunities.

Despite what Dixon has implied in her statements, the world finally has learned exactly why Dillard Bassett walked away from the show after six seasons. On the same day that Dixon’s dismissal was announced, Dillard Bassett took to Instagram to share the news that she and her husband, Chris Bassett, are expecting a baby. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she is about 13 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Dixon and Dillard Bassett might not be the only ones to go

Bravo has yet to announce the cast for season 9 of the beloved reality TV series. While that isn’t uncommon, it does have The Real Housewives of Potomac fans talking about other surprises coming their way. Rumors are swirling that Nneka Ihim won’t be returning either. According to Collider, Ihim was fired after lackluster ratings.

Nneka Ihim | Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Neither Ihim nor Bravo has commented on the rumors. Bravo is keeping a tight lid on their plans for the series going forward, but based on the number of cast members leaving, a complete overhaul appears to be in the cards.