The Real Reason ‘Summer House’ Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are on a Press Tour Is Not to Promote the Show According to Sources

Get ready for a major shakeup in season 7 of Summer House. Lindsay Hubbard and her fiancé Carl Radke were best buddies with Danielle Olivera last year, but the trio’s friendship is now on the line following a drama-filled summer of filming.

Although Lindsay and Carl are putting on a good face for their Summer House press tour, sources claim the couple has different motives for their promotional outing.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Here’s the real reason Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are on a ‘Summer House’ press tour

Sources claim that the current press tour featuring Summer House stars Carl and Lindsay isn’t solely meant to promote the show, contrary to what many may believe.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, a highly reliable source say that Carl and Lindsay are doing their best to “control the narrative” ahead of the season 7 premiere of Summer House. While they are doing their best to mitigate the damage, it won’t be long before fans learn the truth.

The insider added that one side of the drama was “hell bent” on getting their way this season, which did not sit well with the other cast members. The source then declared that fans will probably be against Carl and Lindsay when the season kicks off.

“I don’t think the audience will be crying for her when the season starts,” the source shared.

Some fans were quick to point out that Lindsay did public relations for a living and knows how to shift the focus of a narrative. Despite Lindsay’s efforts, it’s clear that all is not well between her and Danielle.

‘Summer House’ star Lindsay Hubbard opens up about her drama with Danielle

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season’s main plotline, which centers on the crumbling friendship between Lindsay and Danielle. Although there are a few adversaries to deal with, Lindsay is staying focused on her romance with Carl.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Lindsay discussed the upcoming seventh season of Summer House and the breakdown of her friendship with Danielle. The rift between the two started when Danielle failed to offer a public congratulations after Lindsay’s engagement, leading to further issues between the former friends.

“When we got engaged and the way that she reacted — it was kind of, like, the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Lindsay stated.

Lindsay alleges that Danielle spent the summer trash-talking her and her relationship until things eventually reached a breaking point. Now, Lindsay is eager to watch the upcoming season and hopes that she, along with the show’s viewers, can better understand what led to their epic split.

How does Danielle Olivera feel about her fallout with her former bestie?

Given what happened last summer, Danielle admitted that it was difficult interacting with Lindsay at BravoCon last fall. The Summer House star explained how they would usually participate in events together but were forced to remain apart.

Danielle went on to admit that she missed being with Lindsay at the event, especially considering how close they used to be on the show.

Only time will tell if Danielle and Lindsay will make amends, but the latter is open to reconciling at some point in the future. In fact, Lindsay revealed that she isn’t one to “give up friendship” without a fight, which might open the door for some kind of reunion down the road.

Fans can watch all the drama unfold when new episodes of Summer House air on Monday nights on Bravo.