‘The Real World’: 1 Couple From the MTV Show has Been Married for 20 Years

The Real World may be a thing of the past, but one couple from the hit reality TV show is still going strong. Pamela Ling and Judd Winick have been married for two decades. Fans of the MTV show may recall that the couple were both cast in The Real World: San Francisco, which was the third season of the show. But while the duo may have met on the show, their love story actually happened off camera. So how did the pair go from castmates to husband and wife? And what are they up to today?

Pamela Ling and Judd Winick | Arun Nevader / Contributor

Pamela Ling and Judd Winick’s love story began on ‘The Real World’ Season 3

Winick and Ling first met on February 12, 1994 on the very first day of filming for The Real World 3. It was already a special day for Winick, because he was celebrating his birthday. However, Winick had no idea that it would also be the day that he met his future wife. But it didn’t seem like the couple experienced love at first sight. In fact, Ling had another boyfriend when she was first introduced on the show. Thus, the duo struck up a friendship at first rather than immediately diving into something that was romantic.

Eventually, Ling and her previous boyfriend broke up in the middle of filming The Real World: San Francisco. Still, the couple waited to connect romantically until after they filmed the finale. For Winick, that may be the secret to their success. The former reality TV star spoke candidly to The New York Times about the importance of getting to know someone outside of filming. “I can’t imagine you’re completely you when you’re on camera,” Winick explained. “It’s when the camera stops that you finally get to assess.”

What is the couple up to today, and do they have any kids?

Considering the duo has been married for 20 years, it seems that their decision to get together outside of the show was wise. Today, the pair seem to be thriving as a couple. They still live in San Francisco, but their family has expanded since they left the show. Winick and Ling have two children together, a son and a daughter. But while Ling and Winick aren’t shy about sharing snippets of their personal lives with their fans, they’ve made an effort to keep their children out of the public eye. They’ve neglected to post photographs or even names of their children. Instead, they want their kids to be in the media if, and only if, they choose it.

On my birthday— 25 years ago today— I met Pam Ling.

It was on the very 1st day of filming REAL WORLD 3, SAN FRANCISCO.

This first pic is Pam walking up the stairs into the REAL WORLD house and about 5 seconds away from my life changing forever.



Pam, I love you :) pic.twitter.com/pvwvMZ0jCu — (((Judd Winick))) ? (@JuddWinick) February 12, 2019

Are any other couples from ‘The Real World’ still together?

Clearly, Ling and Winick’s love story is a successful one. But are there any other couples who are alums of The Real World that have also made it work? Technically, Ling and Winick are the only couple on the same season of the original show that have gone the distance. However, Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos (who starred on the spinoff Road Rules: All Stars) are still together also. So, while the success rate of thriving relationships on The Real World is low, it’s certainly not zero.