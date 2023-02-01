‘The Rookie’ Season 5: Who Is Monica?

One of ABC‘s The Rookie‘s most notorious villains made a surprise reappearance in season 5, and with him, he brought along his new lawyer. Monica, played by Bridget Regan, has starred in three episodes of The Rookie Season 5 so far. And she seems like the kind of ruthless defense attorney Elijah Stone needs to ultimately take down Wesley Evers, Angela Lopez, and the LAPD.

Monica is Elijah Stone’s lawyer in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Monica first appeared in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 during the deposition in Elijah Stone’s case. Elijah, who fans remember, is a mob boss who Wesley came in contact with in season 4. Wesley reached out to Elijah when Sandra de la Cruz abducted Angela, and the criminal helped him find his wife. However, in exchange for Elijah’s help, Wesley had to serve as his dirty lawyer.

For several episodes, Wesley assisted Elijah and broke the law to keep him and his men out of prison. Elijah constantly threatened his family, so Wesley committed the crimes under duress. But the guilt started to eat at him, so he finally admitted the truth to Angela, She got the LAPD involved, and they were able to arrest Elijah.

Unfortunately, Monica is too good of a lawyer, and Elijah got released in season 5. Once he was free, Elijah filed a restraining order against Wesley. To get Elijah off his back and to protect his friends and family, Wesley agreed to publicly apologize to him during a press conference.

In episode 11, Angela discovered that Elijah had provoked a gang war. But Sergeant Grey and Nyla Harper agreed that neither Angela nor Wesley could be anywhere near the new investigation into Elijah. Of course, that won’t stop them from trying.

In episode 14, Wesley believed that Monica had roped Judge Rivas into Elijah’s circle. And after he confronted Rivas about throwing cases, the judge died of a “heart attack.” Wesley later accused Monica of getting Elijah to kill Rivas for her. Of course, she denied it, but he warned her that she would likely end up dead, too.

To make matters even more complicated in The Rookie, Wesley and Monica went to law school together and were even engaged. But he was miserable in their relationship, and Wesley cheated on Monica.

Bridget Regan plays Monica in ‘The Rookie’

The Rookie fans might recognize Bridget Regan, who portrays Monica in season 5, from some of her other television and film roles.

Regan previously starred in Legend of the Seeker, White Collar, Jane the Virgin, Agent Carter, The Last Ship, Paradise Lost, and Batwoman. She also had guest roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NCIS: Los Angeles, Person of Interest, Sons of Anarchy, The Good Wife, Grey’s Anatomy, and MacGyver.

As for her film career, Regan has appeared in The Babysitters, Sex and the City, The Best and the Brightest, John Wick, and Devil’s Gate.

And Regan will continue to play Monica in The Rookie Season 5.

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 is going on a small hiatus

Based on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14, fans will see Monica again. And the whole mess with Elijah likely won’t end well for her.

The preview for episode 15, which doesn’t air until Feb. 14, teases Angela taking matters into her own hands. She appears in Elijah’s home and offers him a deal that includes feeding him LAPD intel. But, of course, Angela likely has a hidden agenda.

The Rookie Season 5, featuring Bridget Regan as Monica, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

