The Rookie star Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez have been married for 15 years and together for nearly 20. They share two children and speak often of the lasting happiness of their relationship. Still, Winter worried their marriage was going to get off to a rocky start. He was so concerned about Sanchez losing the ring that he wouldn’t let her put it on at first.

Winter and Sanchez met at a party in 2005, but he waited three months before he asked her out. Once he did, though, their relationship advanced quickly; their second date was a weekend trip to California’s Mammoth Lakes.

In 2007, Winter proposed. The couple was on vacation in Puerto Rico and, on a midnight kayak trip through a bioluminescent bay, he popped the question. He didn’t put the ring on her finger, though. As the couple was on the water, he worried the ring would fall into the depths and be lost forever.

“I was petrified she would drop the ring,” he said, per InStyle. “It never left the box. She accepted; I shut the box and told her she could see it again on land.”

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez have a podcast together

In 2019, Winter and Sanchez launched the He Said, Ella Dijo podcast on iHeartRadio. Winter explained that as the two are opposites, it allows them to share their differing views on a variety of subjects.

“We are complete opposites on almost everything, which is really ironic,” he said on the Watch With Us podcast. “So we’re doing this podcast called He Said, Ella Dijo, which means ‘she said,’ with Spanish flair. It’s tackling everything about life, our business, pop culture, relationships, family. [We’re] diving into everything with our complete, unique perspectives on all of it.”

They believed that their banter would endear them to listeners.

“People that know us have been saying this to us for a while,” Winter said. “They’re like, ‘You guys are nuts! You fight about everything, in a fun way. You laugh about it together.'”

The couple likes looking for opportunities to work together

The couple jumped at the chance to do the podcast because they enjoy working together.

“We’re always trying to find ways of collaborating, working together,” she says. “If we work together, it means that we’re going to be located at the same place and that the family stays together.”

After working on the film A Taste of Summer together, they’ve sought out as many collaborative projects. Still, Winter joked that he had a very different attitude on set than his wife.

“We had a blast but our process is very different,” he said. “This was a light-hearted romantic comedy, so there was no point in us being all crazy serious. I goof around on set and have fun with everybody. Roselyn was so serious. I was looking at her like, ‘Why do you look like you want to kill me? We’re working together, we’re supposed to be falling in love!'”

There is one thing they wouldn’t do together, though: reality TV.

“For a second, I was like, ‘Ooh,'” Sanchez said. “Then he’s like, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not doing reality TV.’ So that’s not going to work.”