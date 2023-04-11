‘The Rookie’ Theory: Tim and Lucy Break up Before Season 6

We, just like most fans of ABC‘s The Rookie, waited for what felt like forever for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen to become a couple. And when they finally did, we were ecstatic. Unfortunately, what came after Tim and Lucy’s first date was less than satisfactory, and we believe that season 5 might be building to a breakup between the fan-favorite couple.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen | Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Tim and Lucy started dating in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5

Who knew going undercover would be the secret to getting Tim and Lucy together in The Rookie?

At the end of The Rookie Season 4 and the beginning of season 5, the duo went undercover as their doppelgangers, Dim and Juicy. They had to pretend to be in a romantic relationship, making them confront feelings they had buried long ago. Unfortunately, Tim and Lucy were dating other people then, so they couldn’t act on the aforementioned feelings. Well, they almost did, but then they found Chris bleeding out on Lucy’s couch.

As season 5 progressed, Tim and Ashley broke up, and Lucy couldn’t pretend to be happy with Chris any longer. Tim and Lucy concluded what fans have been screaming at their television screens for five seasons — they should date. Lucy ended her relationship with Chris, and she and Tim went on their first date.

Even though their first outing as a couple didn’t go as planned, they continued to date and officially became boyfriend and girlfriend. But since Tim was technically Lucy’s superior, they had to figure out how to harmonize their work and personal relationships. Tim took a position at Mid-Wilshire as a court liaison sergeant, essentially a desk job.

Lucy (without telling Tim) worked her magic and schemed to open up a position in Metro for Tim, which he took. Tim later learned about Lucy plotting behind his back, which led to their first fight. But they resolved their differences rather quickly. Unfortunately, Lucy’s interference may now impede her chances of becoming a detective (which she hasn’t told Tim about in The Rookie Season 5).

Will Lucy’s undercover dreams tear her and Tim apart in ‘The Rookie’?

Tim and Lucy have been slightly out of sync in recent episodes of The Rookie Season 5. She didn’t tell him the truth about how he got the Metro job, their demanding jobs are taking a toll on their relationship, and Lucy wasn’t upfront about how she likely doesn’t have a shot at passing the detective’s exam. These might be minute details in the grand scheme of things, but we believe they will lead to a breakup.

Tim and Lucy’s communication skills are subpar, to say the least. And now, with Tim’s ex-wife Isabel reappearing in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20, their problems might continue to add up.

Tim and Isabel ended their relationship for many reasons, but the main one was that her undercover work took a toll on their marriage. And fans know Lucy’s dream is to work as an undercover officer. She even went to UC school at the beginning of season 5.

Isabel’s return may cause tension between Tim and Lucy as The Rookie Season 5 nears its end. And we believe the couple might break up because of the reminder of why Tim and Isabel’s marriage didn’t work. Perhaps Tim doesn’t want to go down that road again, and Lucy, rightfully so, doesn’t want to give up her dreams.

We hope our theory turns out to be wrong, but given the evidence, it’s a possibility that Tim and Lucy break up before The Rookie Season 6. (And then the upcoming season will be about Tim and Lucy finding their way back together.)

ABC hasn’t renewed ‘The Rookie’ for season 6

Unfortunately, The Rookie Season 6 isn’t guaranteed since ABC hasn’t renewed the show (yet). So fans won’t be happy if The Rookie Season 5 ends with a breakup between Tim and Lucy and the network cancels the series.

We believe ABC will renew The Rookie for season 6, though. It’s one of the most-watched dramas on the network, and the cast (especially Eric Winter) is confident about a renewal. So, hopefully, there are many more Tim and Lucy stories to tell in The Rookie.

The Rookie Season 5 returns with new episodes on Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

