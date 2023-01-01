Is ‘The Rookie’ on Tonight? Season 5 Will Return Soon on a New Night

The wait is almost over for fans of ABC‘s The Rookie. The procedural drama will soon return with new episodes in the new year, and viewers are dying to learn what happens next in season 5. Will Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen actually go on a date? Is the show setting up a romance between John Nolan and Genny Bradford? Is Rosalind Dyer still alive? Sadly, The Rookie fans won’t get answers tonight, Jan. 1.

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford | ABC/Raymond Liu

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 isn’t on tonight, Jan. 1

ABC won’t air a new episode of The Rookie Season 5 tonight, Jan. 1. But fans shouldn’t get discouraged — the only reason the show isn’t on tonight is because the network moved it from Sundays to Tuesdays in 2023.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” won’t debut tonight, but it will premiere in a couple of days on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What happened in episodes 8 and 9?

The Rookie Season 5 finished 2022 with a two-hour midseason finale featuring significant developments for “Chenford.”

In episode 8, the officers tracked down a series of bomb threats in Los Angeles. Amid the chaos, Lucy contemplated taking her relationship with Chris Sanford to the next level. He wanted them to buy a house together, but she wasn’t even sure if she loved him. Lucy rode with Tim that day, and he helped her realize that she shouldn’t be with Chris.

At the end of the hour, Tim and Lucy finally admitted that they had feelings for one another. Lucy was afraid to act on them because she didn’t want to ruin their friendship. But Tim was more than ready to take that leap with Lucy. He asked her if she wanted to get dinner, but she declined because she needed to break up with Chris first.

In episode 9, Wade and Luna Grey traveled to New York to visit their daughter, Dominique. But she got kidnapped, and they had to track her down. Back in LA, Celina Juarez was investigated to ensure that it wasn’t her fault that someone she had arrested suddenly died. And Lucy broke up with Chris, which led to Tim officially asking her out, and she said yes.

So perhaps instead of dwelling on the fact that The Rookie isn’t new tonight, fans can rewatch the midseason finale and prepare for episode 10.

The way my heart just dropped out of my chest ?

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10

The synopsis for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, which doesn’t air tonight, reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

Episode 10 will be the first hour of a crossover event with The Rookie: Feds. The spinoff will air the second part directly afterward.

The synopsis for The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10, “The Silent Prisoner,” reads, “A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone enlists John Nolan to help her remodel Cutty’s garage into a living space; and Brendon, ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette, discovers she has feelings for someone else.”

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. And The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10, “The Silent Prisoner,” directly follows at 9 p.m. ET.

