The royal family has had quite a year. Still, the family manages to always come out on top, despite that there are certainly tense relationships between some members. Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022 led to major shifts in the royal dynamic, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still aren’t on great terms with most family members. Despite the trials, one royal expert says that the family has seen some “stellar wins” this year despite going through quite a bit with the family.

The royals have seen some ‘stellar wins’ despite a number of difficulties in the past year

In September 2022, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96. She had been the reigning monarch for 70 years, and the majority of people alive today had never even seen a world where Queen Elizabeth wasn’t the queen. That all changed late last summer, when she died after having had health problems for quite some time. King Charles III took over alongside his wife, Queen Camilla Parker Bowles, and though the family had been preparing for it for years, it was a difficult transition. And on top of all of that, Harry and Meghan launched a Netflix documentary, and Harry released a tell-all memoir, both of which painted the royal family in a negative light.

Still, the royals have managed to have some strong moments in 2023. King Charles’ coronation ceremony was a highlight, and Prince Harry even chose to attend and support his father. Plus, Kate Middleton shined at Wimbledon, and Prince William and Kate’s children have started to attend even more royal events and slowly adjust to the spotlight.

“King Charles albeit it very briefly but hosting your President Biden in Windsor Castle, the bromance moment, the arm on the shoulder,” Dr. Tessa Dunlop, a royal expert and historian, told Kinsey Schofield on the “To Di For Daily” podcast (via Express), speaking about a shining moment for King Charles this summer when he spent time with President Biden. She also added that Kate’s Wimbledon appearance was a “success,” too. “Can you even remember the names of the winners of Wimbledon? Because actually Kate was such a runaway success … And I think that we have to own when you’re part of the royal family, the building bricks that come with the institution means that you are greater than the sum of your parts.”

King Charles and Prince Harry still have plenty of problems to solve

Both men seem to be doing alright without each other. Of course, Harry and Meghan have hit a couple of snags in their business ventures, but the two are getting ready to attend the Invictus Games in Germany in September.

Rumor has it that Harry could stop over in London and meet with Charles after the Games, though Meghan likely would not attend. Harry’s relationship with his father and brother has been a major topic of conversation surrounding the royal family in recent years. Harry has said that he thinks a reconciliation could be on the table, however neither side has done much to foster any open lines of communication. Still, a meetup after the Invictus Games, when Harry is feeling good about the event and Charles is feeling refreshed after his vacation at Balmoral, could be just the right time for the two to work things out.