‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: Alyah Chanelle Scott Is Ready to Return to Whitney – Is Season 3 on the Way? [Exclusive]

While she couldn’t reveal much, Alyah Chanelle Scott from HBO Max‘s The Sex Lives of College Girls looks forward to filming season 3.

“We have not started filming yet and I cannot tell you anything,” she laughed during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to revisit the characters and the stories. I think we left off at a really interesting point last season. I’m excited to see how things resolve more. Or don’t resolve.”

Whitney is the ‘grounding voice’ on ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 ended with Scott’s character, Whitney Chase seeing Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet) and Canaan (Christopher Meyer) in a liplock. Scott laughed about how Whitney is always stuck in the middle of the WTF moments on the show.

Alyah Chanelle Scott | FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

“I too feel like everyone around me is constantly being so absurd,” she laughed thinking of ways she relates to Whitney. “And I’m always sitting there going, ‘You guys are crazy.’ So in that way, I very much relate to her. Like all the other characters are just so absurd. And Whitney has to kind of be that central grounding voice of reason. Sort of the audience’s perspective that says, ‘This is insane. You guys are crazy.’ And that’s always just so fun to play.”

How is Alyah similar to Whitney?

Like Whitney, Scott is determined and always has her eye on the prize. “I have really strong opinions,” she told Interview Magazine. “I’ve always been this way. I think I have a very strong artistic voice that I’m just trying to tap into in some way because I don’t know if I would be happy if I didn’t let myself try to at least be creative and have creative control.”

At the same time, Scott told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she thinks Whitney has more drive. “I think she’s very driven almost more than me,” she said. “I’m driven in different ways. I think she’s competitive because she’s an athlete, so I think I’m less competitive than her. But she definitely has more fight than I had at that age. I think she’s just determined to defy the rules that her mom has set for her and the expectations people have set for her.”

“She’s a real go-getter, which I appreciate getting to play,” she added about Whitney. “And for young people to get to see someone that is driven and has goals and wants things outside of just the typical young woman things. Yeah, she’s serious about her s***, which is pretty cool.”

Alyah uses her own college experience for ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ character

Scott graduated from the University of Michigan in 2019 and compared her Big 10 school to Ivy-walled Essex College in Vermont.

“Michigan’s a big state school, but it is similar in the sense of the friendships, the bonds of being on your own for the first time,” she said. “All of that resonates very much. Like I’m from Texas, I’m in school in Michigan. It was the farthest away I could get [from home]. And then I think also, Michigan and Michigan State, they are party schools … we have a fun time.”

“So in that way, I can easily tap into my sense memories coming back to me of what it’s like to be at a frat party and very easily access those memories,” Scott shared. “But also you can relate to any sort of story, whether you’re old or young. I watch shows about people who are not my age, I feel like I have experienced the same thing as them. I think we’re all just humans and we can relate to anyone going through something that’s tough … or having a good time or whatever.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls is currently streaming on HBO Max.