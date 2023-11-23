'The Golden Bachelor' finale will air on Nov. 30, but spoilers are already out. Fans of the seires think there were hints about the winner during the fantasy suites episode.

By now, most people interested in The Golden Bachelor have seen spoilers regarding who takes home the final rose. We won’t truly know who wins Gerry Turner’s heart until Nov. 30, but the predictions and spoilers for previous The Bachelor and The Bachelorette seasons have been on point. Ahead of the finale, we can continue to look for clues about who may or may not take home that last rose, and some viewers think Leslie Fhima’s behavior following her night in the fantasy suites with Gerry might hint that she is the runner-up of The Golden Bachelor. There is one subtle clue that some viewers think seals the deal.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ fans think the vibe was off between Leslie and Gerry following their night in the fantasy suites

In the lead-up to the fantasy suites, The Golden Bachelor viewers had their sights set on Leslie Fhima as the winner. It’s impossible to deny that Leslie and Gerry had an easy rapport and plenty of chemistry. They seemed to connect on a deep level. After Leslie’s private evening with Gerry, something seemed to change, though.

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fans took to Reddit and social media after the episode to discuss what happened. Several viewers suggested that the vibe between Gerry and Leslie felt a bit uneasy the morning after their night together. Something changed, and neither Gerry nor Leslie seemed as sure about each other as they had been the night before.

Did Leslie Fhima roll her eyes the morning after?

One of the key moments that have swayed fans in Theresa Nist’s favor as the winner is a minuscule movement that some viewers probably didn’t even notice. The fantasy suite nights allowed Gerry to spend time alone with Theresa and Leslie. Still, cameras returned the following morning to capture footage. That’s when fans noticed things felt strained.

Following their night together, Gerry and Leslie kissed, but eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that Leslie didn’t seem all that interested in the intimate moment. She appeared to roll her eyes during the peck. Is that a hint that things didn’t go well between Gerry and Leslie when they were alone? It’s possible. In fact, it’s one of the biggest hints that the duo isn’t going to make it long-term.

Could she be the first-ever golden bachelorette?

Regardless of who the winner of The Golden Bachelor is, the unique take on the classic dating competition has been a success. Considering how successful the series has been, it feels like a done deal that ABC will follow up this season with a Bachelorette season. So, will Leslie Fhima be the first-ever golden bachelorette? It would make sense, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The cast of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

There are plenty of viewers who would love to see Leslie Fhima as the first golden bachelorette. Still, there are a few other dismissed contestants who would create great TV. Joan Vassos, Susan Noles, and Faith Martin’s names have all been tossed around as potential golden bachelorettes, and a few contestants have thrown their hats into the ring. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.