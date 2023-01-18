‘The Traitors’: Cody Calafiore Said It ‘Kinda Sucks’ That Rachel Reilly Was Cast Too

Cody Calafiore has outlasted all kinds of personalities on Big Brother. But he faced an uphill battle on The Traitors because Rachel Reilly, who is from the same reality TV show, was also there. Here is why he said that sucked for his strategy.

‘The Traitors’ Season 1 included ‘Big Brother’ winners

Alums from different reality shows made up half of the season 1 cast. Some of the shows focused on a life of luxury and friendship. But a few were competitive physically and socially.

Ryan Lochte was on Celebrity Big Brother 2 and placed tenth. Cody and Rachel are from the original show, and they played it twice. Both of them won on their second try.

Rachel revealed that she had hung out and drank with Cody before in the first episode. She also met his family. After the traitors were selected, she claimed she could tell Cody was a traitor.

Cody Calafiore knew Rachel Reilly would be competitive on ‘The Traitors’

It’s a toss-up if having someone you know in the game could help or hurt you. Cody talked about the premiere episode on The Winner’s Circle and reacted to Rachel saying she could tell he was a traitor immediately.

“I’m like watching this, and I see her say, ‘Oh, I think Cody’s a traitor,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Yo, I feel like Rachel is just saying like throwing everything at the wall in the diary room just to see can I get a sound bite? Like she knows. She knows how to make TV.”

He claimed she was actually trying to work with him. The traitor claimed he said he couldn’t be around her.

“My first thought, no bullsh** I was like, ‘F***.’ And I’ll explain it,” he said. “I know there’s a competitive side to Rachel where she’s like, ‘I wanna be the best Big Brother player in here. I wanna go the furthest. I wanna do this.’ So it’s always going to be like me versus her, no matter what. I was like, ‘This kinda sucks.’”

Cody felt like most Big Brother players he would’ve bonded with, on the other hand. “No disrespect to you Rachel, obviously,” he later added.

Cody teamed up with other cast members he recognized

Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly | Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/Peacock

Who did Cody work with instead? Besides the other traitors, he was close to Kyle Cooke of Summer House and Ryan.

He revealed on The Winner’s Circle that he obviously recognized the Olympian and Kyle because he watched Summer House. However, that trio got unwanted attention later. Cirie Fields accused Cody and Ryan of being friends before the season started. However, he denied knowing the accomplished swimmer.

Cody also admitted that he trusted Cirie too in the beginning. But he was shaken after they had their fall out. “It was kinda at the point like, ‘Alright, I’m done. I lost the only person that like I fully trust,'” he said. The Big Brother winner admitted to being checked out after that.