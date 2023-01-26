‘The Traitors’: Cody Says Brandi Labeled Everyone a Traitor or Faithful at an ‘Epic’ Roundtable

Some of the drama that went down during the filming of The Traitors didn’t make it into the episodes. Cody Calafiore revealed Brandi Glanville had an epic roundtable.

Brandi Glanville catches onto ‘The Traitors’ early

Kyle Cooke and Brandi Glanville on ‘The Traitors’ | Euan Cherry/Peacock

People who’ve watched Brandi on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know she speaks her mind. That was also the case in The Traitors.

She correctly suspected Christian De La Torre and Survivor alum Cirie Fields were traitors. They were aware of that but decided to murder Reza Farahan of Shahs of Sunset first instead.

In episode 3, the cast suspected Michael Davidson of being a traitor for falsely accusing Geraldine Moreno. Kate Chastain of Below Deck and Brandi was the most outspoken about this theory.

Kate was accused of being a traitor because she kept throwing out names. Quentin Jiles wondered if this was to cause confusion. Brandi defended her and pointed out that Michael wasn’t crying this time or seemed as anxious. Michael reminded her that he was accused of pushing Geraldine repeatedly. “You’re pushing me,” he told her.

In the end, the cast agreed Kate, Michael, and Brandi were becoming distractions, so one of them had to go. “Whatever, I’m not a traitor on my children,” Brandi said with her hands up. “I think Michael’s a traitor. I think Christian’s a traitor.”

In the end, Christian casts the deciding vote to banish Brandi. This isn’t surprising since she did suspect him. She then revealed to everyone, “A lot of you guys think that I’m a traitor. I’m a motherf***ing faithful, and so is Kate. I’m just saying you guys have to stick together because they’re manipulating the heck out of you. And I think the chaos that really happened tonight came from Michael.”

Brandi went around the roundtable and labeled everyone a traitor or faithful

Cody talked about the third episode on The Winner’s Circle. He revealed that Brandi made herself an even bigger target before she was voted off.

“It’s hard to sit there as a traitor, and it seemed like that roundtable’s going to cater toward Michael, which again, as traitors are like good, perfect,” he said. “But Brandi kind of steps in and is like going nuts. And she starts pointing out a lot of people too. This is a roundtable that she actually goes around the entire table.”

“She goes, ‘I think you’re a traitor. I think you’re a traitor. I think you’re a faithful. I don’t know about you. I think you’re faithful. I think you’re–,’” he said while pointing. “It was epic. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s got to be in there.’ They didn’t show that. But, like, Brandi was bringing a lot of heat her way. And in that, I think you’re a traitor she pointed right at Christian, too. So it was a lot.”

So it made even more sense why the cast decided to vote her out instead of Michael. Sadly, fans may never see the moment for themselves.