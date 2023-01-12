‘The Traitors’: Who Is the Host, Alan Cumming?

A new reality competition series is making its way to Peacock called The Traitors. In the show, which is based on the Dutch series of the same name, contestants must complete challenges to earn the grand prize of $250,000. But the catch is that among them are three “traitors,” and the rest, dubbed the “faithful,” have to prevent them from stealing the prize. And amongst all this chaos, Alan Cumming stands by and hosts The Traitors.

Alan Cumming is hosting ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

Peacock is releasing all 10 episodes of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, on Thursday, Jan. 12. And fans are excited to see what this new competition has in store for the audience.

Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal, said, “Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series, The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.'”

To pile on the love for The Traitors host Alan Cumming, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, shared, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland.”

Why ‘The Traitors’ fans might recognize Alan Cumming

Aside from starring in The Traitors, Alan Cumming is a notorious actor.

He is known for appearing in films such as Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Emma, GoldenEye, Josie and the Pussycats, the Spy Kids trilogy, X2, Burlesque, and so much more. Some fans also might recognize Cumming for his portrayal of Eli Gold in The Good Wife, a role for which he was nominated for three Primetime Emmys.

The actor also appeared numerous times on the stage, including in Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Bent, Macbeth, and Cabaret, which Cumming won a Tony Award for, and more.

The Traitors fans can learn more about Alan Cumming on his Instagram page.

Meet the cast of ‘The Traitors’

Twenty contestants will compete against one another in The Traitors on Peacock. Viewers will recognize 10 of them since they have already appeared on various reality television shows. Meanwhile, the rest are newbies.

The famous players are:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (runner-up in The Bachelorette Season 8 and the Bachelor in The Bachelor Season 22)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Celebrity Big Brother 1)

Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama, Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother 16 and winner of Big Brother 22)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12 and winner of Big Brother 13)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympian and Celebrity Big Brother 2)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains)

And the contestants who have yet to appear on reality television are:

Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer from Los Angeles, CA)

Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager from Oneida, KY)

Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services from Reno, NV)

Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst from Houston, TX)

Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager from Beaumont, TX)

Geraldine Moreno (Actor from North Hollywood, CA)

Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive from Rye, NY)

Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist from Staten Island, NY)

Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor from Los Angeles, CA)

Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse from Carlisle, PA)

The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, premieres Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.

