‘The Traitors’: Which Reality Star Became the First Murder Victim in Episode 2?

The game is afoot! Peacock‘s new reality competition series, The Traitors, features 10 celebrities and 10 civilians vying for up to $250,000. However, there are three traitors among them who plot murder and deception. And at the end of The Traitors Episode 1, they chose their first murder victim. Read on to learn who the unlucky faithful is and how they discovered their fate in The Traitors Episode 2.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Traitors Episode 2, “Buried Alive.”]

‘The Traitors’ cast and host Alan Cumming | Photo by: Peacock

The traitors murdered Reza in episode 2

As fans recall from the premiere, the traitors are Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, and Christian de la Torre. The other cast members, dubbed the “faithful,” are Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

At the end of episode 1, Cirie, Cody, and Christian met for the first time and plotted who to murder. They narrowed it down to three people — Brandi, Kate, and Reza. They believed they were too close, and Cirie, Cody, and Christian wanted to cause maximum chaos. Ultimately, the traitors wrote down the name of who they wished to murder and went on their merry way.

The following day, the contestants arrived in small groups for breakfast. And one by one, they all piled in until only one person was missing — Reza. He had been murdered and, obviously, would no longer compete in the game.

During a flashback in The Traitors Episode 2, Cirie, Cody, and Christian voiced that Reza was a ringleader but would also be a liability in missions. So they wrote his name down, sealed it in an envelope, and Reza discovered it the next morning. He was understandably upset, but Reza commended the traitors for making a “brilliant move.”

At breakfast, Geraldine theorized that Michael could be a traitor because he and Reza argued a bit during the first challenge. But others speculated it could be Geraldine because she acted weird after host Alan Cumming picked the traitors. And some suspected Christian since he was doing a little bit too much.

Six cast members were buried alive during the mission

Before the second mission began in The Traitors Episode 2, Rachel and Amanda told Michael that Geraldine had thrown his name under the bus.

For the challenge, producers split the contestants into three groups, and two people from each group were buried alive at an undisclosed location on the castle grounds. The others’ mission was to find and dig them up before time ran out. They only had 40 minutes, and with every player they dug up, $5,000 would be added to the prize pot.

During the mission, Michael got on many people’s nerves by talking about banishing Geraldine instead of focusing on the challenge.

Ultimately, the players saved Bam, Kyle, Shelbe, and Amanda. But they couldn’t release Arie and Stephenie in time, although they were very close. So, all in all, the cast added $20,000 to the pot.

On the way back to the castle in The Traitors Episode 2, Brandi told a group of people, including Cody, that she believed Cirie might be a traitor.

Who did the faithful banish in ‘The Traitors’ Episode 2?

Before the banishment began in The Traitors Episode 2, contestants debated between sending Geraldine or Michael home. And during the ceremony, they openly talked about how they suspected both of them could be traitors.

After the discussion, everyone wrote down the name of the player they wished to banish. And one by one, they went around the table and revealed their votes. Eight people voted for Michael, but Geraldine received 11 votes and was banished from the game. She stood in front of the other contestants and revealed that she was a faithful.

At the end of The Traitors Episode 2, Cirie, Cody, and Christian met to plot their next murder. And they realized that Brandi had thrown Cirie and Christian’s names out as traitors.

The Traitors is now available to stream on Peacock.

