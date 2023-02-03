‘The Traitors’ Reunion: Andie Is ‘Terrified’ of Andy Cohen’s Hot Seat Questions

The Traitors is getting the popular reality TV show treatment by getting a reunion. Andie Vanacore talked with Showbiz Cheat Sheet over Zoom on Feb. 3 and revealed what drama they hope host Andy Cohen covers and if they’d play the game again.

Andie Vanacore says ‘The Traitors’ reunion gives the cast a space to say their piece

Q: I have to get to the big exciting news that you guys are filming a reunion. I’m assuming that you’ve kept in touch with some people. Who are they, and what are you looking forward to most in this reunion?

Andie: So the new faces, as they call us, we have like a group chat. We talk every day. We’re all in the know of everything the minute it happens, right? So we’re all very excited to get out there and have our chance to like, you know, there’s a lot of people who left and like, didn’t really get to, like, find out who the traitors were and like, there’s just a lot of…there’s a lot of stuff that happened in that castle that was not condensed into an hour episode. I’ll say that.

So we’re all very excited to, you know, get out there and be able to, like, say our piece with certain things. And yeah, I mean, I feel like we all kind of communicate in some way or another, especially with social media, even with the celebrities. So I’m excited to see everybody. It’s going to be, it’s going to be a good time.

I’m hosting the #Traitors Reunion! I can’t wait! Binge it on @peacock now! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 2, 2023

Q: Now, I’m assuming you know, are very familiar with Andy Cohen’s hosting a reunion style. Since you knew who Brandi [Glanville] was. Do you feel prepared for any spicy questions he might be throwing your way?

Andie: No. No, I’m actually terrified [laughs]. You know, especially, I mean, with that question, too, that you just asked me, it’s like I haven’t even really thought about that. So I don’t know.

I think that I’ve always been more of a just kind of go with it. I feel like I try to be very present and very mindful of being in the moment. So I will obviously watch the show back to see the things that I said. But I’m curious if they’re going to show some clips that have not made the episode. So we’ll see.

Andie hopes Cirie Fields’ finale speech is revealed at the reunion

Q: Is there anything you hope will be addressed going into the reunion?

Andie: I think I hope that they show the relationships that were built a little bit more so that people understand why we were in an alliance. Or why we were with Cirie [Fields] so close. Like, I really want them to kind of show her speech at the end, too of why we even thought that we were splitting that money all the way down to the last 20 seconds of that episode like we were.

She was in it, she was in it. She was selling us all the way to the end. And that’s why we were just like, ‘Yeah. Absolutely. It’s the three of us splitting this.’ So I want them to show that.

I think that that would open the eyes to a lot of people and like, see why Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] made the decision that he did as well. Because the speech happened before Arie left, not after.

Q: Yes, this is something I did talk to Cirie about. So were you prepared for her to actually say that to his face? Because it is one thing to say it to other people.

Andie: I was not expecting her to. I didn’t expect her to say like the thing about the Porshe and the houses. And I wasn’t–no.

Because when she said that, she said that Quentin [Jiles] and I deserved it more. Right? And then she was a traitor. So we didn’t, you know, it was just like all the way down to the last minute. Why wouldn’t you believe somebody that uses that against somebody else, like in that moment who had been riding with us from the beginning? Like it’s called The Traitors. Right?

But at some–you have to trust people to get to the end. So…yeah, we thought that he was just it. We thought, you know, especially after that situation, and she called him out like we were like, ‘Oh, my God, Cirie knew he was a traitor this whole time and probably just wasn’t able to tell us because the last day we filmed, we were sequestered.’

We didn’t get to, like, talk a lot, either. So that also added to the confusion. We just got brought into roundtables without barely any gameplay or talking. So yeah, I want them to, I want them to bring up the speech or maybe show the whole clip. That would be…that would be some good TV.

Andie admits to feeling hurt after Ciri’s big reveal

Andie Thurmond on ‘The Traitors’ | Euan Cherry/Peacock

Q: You obviously looked upset after Cirie is outed as a traitor and the winner. What was it like between you right after filming all of that?

Andie: So I, like I said, I was really sick, and I went, so I was crying, and I just felt like completely exhausted. I think my exit interview was only like a couple of minutes long because I was just exhausted. I was just I think I was in shock a little bit.

I understood what happened, and I understood that I was like, you know, I forgive you because that is how I felt that moment. I never felt anger towards Cirie, which was something that I was even surprised about internally. I was like, this isn’t anger. It was hurt is what I felt.

So I think I was able to process the hurt quicker than I would have been able to process anger. But yeah, I knew that she did what she had to do. So it was like she played the game better than me. And at the end of the day, like, I respect her so much for that. Like, she’s a bada**. Are you kidding me? She’s a mastermind. So it’s like, how can you not look up to that? She’s incredible.

So for me, it was never like I was never not going to talk to her again. I think I just needed to process my emotions. And I really learned to, instead of reacting in a moment, to take things in and be mindful and make sure that what you’re going to come back with is something that is productive and conducive and not hurtful back. Like, I don’t want to project anything that I’m feeling inside. So for me that I’m surprised my body processed that that quickly in that moment to say those things. But that is how I genuinely felt. So all love for her.

Would Andie return to play ‘The Traitors’ again?

The crossover I didn't know I needed. pic.twitter.com/XMSn4MXxtU — Peacock (@peacock) January 12, 2023

Q: I think it showed a lot of strength. I think it is interesting to also know you are sick, though. I feel like all of it was just everywhere looking at you and like in the response. And so I am curious of how much was it, oh, they’re sick. And which is like, oh, like, yeah, the hurt of that disappointment?

Andie: I mean, it was a little bit both. I was definitely nauseous when she said she was a traitor. I was like, ‘There’s no way. Like, there’s no way that you just said that.’ Like, especially in like I said, the reason we felt like we, I don’t know if you saw, but we were already crying when they did the edit that way, and it’s because we were crying from her speech.

Q: Oh.

Andie: Exactly. So let’s just say there’s going to be some, there’s going to be some topics at the reunion for sure.

Q: Would you come back to The Traitors if given the chance?

Andie: I would, but I feel like people would banish me right away.

Q: Why?

Andie: Because I feel like people are like, ‘They are automatically either a traitor because of what happened to me in the first season.’ Or they are, I don’t know, like a threat because they know that I can, you know, kind of go in between and like, be there for everybody.

So I would love to do it again. I would hate to do a bug mission again. I’m going to put that in a contract like no bugs there. But no, I think it would be fun to do like an all-star version of traitors, for sure.

This interview has been condensed for this article.

Other The Traitors exit interviews:

‘The Traitors’: Cirie Fields on Cast Inequalities and Reza Called out for Designer Shoes

‘The Traitors’: Cirie Fields Reveals Finale Speech, ‘for Arie, It Might Just Mean Another Porsche’