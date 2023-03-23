‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher Celebrates ‘Love is Love’ Boldness

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, from Reba and Sweet Magnolias, is excited for viewers to dive into Netflix‘s The Ultimatum: Queer Love and shared what hosting the series was like for her.

She’s an LGBTQ advocate and said the series, which she teased will stream “soon” is for everyone and anyone who wants to witness bold vulnerability.

“I think that this is such an important celebration of these relationships,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “First of all, the cast is incredibly, incredibly vulnerable and strong, and generous in sharing their love stories with all of us.”

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ creator shares why JoAnna Garcia Swisher was chosen to host

The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen revealed why Swisher was chosen to host the Queer Love spinoff. “She’s in the Netflix family, and I think she did a great job,” he explained to Variety. “She really was passionate about doing it.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Swisher told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she’s thrilled to share the emotional stories on The Ultimatum: Queer Love. But more importantly, to demonstrate that love is love.

“The more we talk about this, the more we normalize, and the more we celebrate, the more we just have a better understanding that the path to marriage is not the same for everyone,” she said. “It may not be for everyone, and it isn’t for everyone in the show.”

“But at the end of the day, they’re incredible, strong, unique, talented, beautiful people that are willing to share this part of their lives with us,” Swisher said. “And I think that some of the challenges and some of the conversations that have to be had and the type of relationships, they’re just things that we should celebrate. We should normalize and we should be comfortable just acknowledging.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher says ‘love is love’

Swisher also has personal experience with loved ones in same-sex relationships. “I have a lot of people in my life that have navigated same-sex relationships,” she shared. “Relationships that weren’t just male-female. So I have witnessed what that looks like, what the path, the road to marriage, starting a family, all of those things.

“But at the end of the day, these are just people … love is love,” Swisher said. “And they are all wanting that fairy tale or think that they want that fairy tale. But if for no other reason, they they’re in this relationship with this person. Either they’ve been given ultimatums or they are given the ultimatum. They’re so generous. And I think the show is incredible. I don’t think that you have to be queer to love the show. And talk about opening up and being bold.”

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ host shares how she teaches her kids to be bold

Positive boldness is something she applies to her personal life, especially when it comes to raising her two daughters. She recently partnered with Yoplait to encourage teen girls to feel confident in their own skin and share their positive attributes with others. The Yoplait’s pink Girls, Inc. lids campaign is designed to spark conversations at home. And pink Girls Inc. lids will be available to consumers through April.

“I am a longtime supporter of Girls Inc. but really trying to get my girls comfortable in our home with feeling like they can share and celebrate out loud,” Swisher said. “They can open up, they can be bold about the things that they are most proud of within themselves. And, some of the things that we do is we just talk about it. With my younger one, things are a little bit more simple.”

“My daughter, who’s almost 10, life happens and you start to see it and you can’t ever really shield them from everything,” she added. “She said something about herself that was really great the other day, and she said that I don’t want to brag. And I said that is not bragging. And don’t let anybody tell you that is. That is celebrating yourself. You should be proud of that.”

To learn more about how you can help teen girls share their strengths, follow @yoplaitusa and visit https://www.yoplait.com/girls-inc.

