‘The Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Reveals His 1 Favorite Line in the Series

The Vampire Diaries was one of the biggest teen dramas of the 2010s, spanning eight seasons and spawning two spinoffs. Fans have their favorite storylines, characters, and memorable moments. But The Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson revealed his favorite line in the entire series.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ captured fans’ imaginations

Based on a book series of the same name, The Vampire Diaries follows Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev), a teen living in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. She recently lost her parents in a tragic car crash. But soon, she meets and falls for Stefan Salvatore, who, unbeknownst to her, is a vampire.

Things get complicated when Stefan’s brother Damon swoops back into town with a plan to resurrect his lost love, who looks identical to Elena. Damon also falls in love with her, creating a love triangle that complicates their already-dangerous lives.

The popular show ended in 2017 with — spoiler alert! — Stefan sacrificing himself to save the town and allow his brother and love to be together. Elena and Damon marry and live a long, happy life. The series finale ends with Damon and Elena peacefully dying and greeting their loved ones in the afterlife.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-creator Kevin Williamson reveals his favorite line in the series

Kevin Williamson | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson is one of many who’ve had plenty to say about the show’s ending and the importance of specific lines in the series. For example, “Hello, brother,” was the first line Damon uttered to Stefan in the pilot episode. And in the finale, Damon repeats those words when he greets Stefan in the afterlife.

Williamson also revealed to TV Guide his favorite line in the series: “That’s for me to know and you to dot dot dot.”

The line was spoken by Katherine — Elena’s vampire doppelganger and the woman Stefan and Damon fell in love with years before they met Elena.

“I’ve always liked that line, and I used to say that,” the show’s co-creator explained. “That was something I would just say all the time as a writer because you’d always write, ‘Dot dot dot.’ And so I’d always go, ‘You know, blah blah blah, dot dot dot.’ And so I’d always just say it in the writers’ room when I was explaining something. ‘Well, you know the rest, dot dot dot.’”

He continued, “And then I put it in the line, and I felt like, ‘You know what? Katherine is older than Damon. Where did Damon get the line? Oh, he got it from Katherine. Let’s have Katherine say it.’”

Like other dialogue in The Vampire Diaries, it was a callback to another line, which Damon said to Stefan in season 1 episode 2, “The Night of the Comet.”

What did Damon almost say in the ‘TVD’ finale?

Although fans loved the emotional heft of Damon’s final line in The Vampire Diaries, the character almost said something completely different. The line was originally, “Oh, I see they have hero hair in Heaven,” reinforcing that Damon prefers joking to expressing feelings.

However, the showrunners decided to give the characters one last moment of sentimentality, and for that, The Vampire Diaries fans are grateful.