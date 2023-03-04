‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Really Wants to Take This Prop With Him After His Final Season — ‘I Feel Like They Owe Me’

Year after year, fans of The Voice have watched Blake Shelton take a seat on his throne — er, his chair. He’s even personalized it with special buttons, like the “mute” button he used on Camila Cabello in season 22. Now, Shelton is asking The Voice to retire his chair and let him take it home after his final season. Read on to learn more about Shelton’s last run on The Voice Season 23 and the hilarious comments he made about his chair.

Blake Shelton in his chair on ‘The Voice’ | Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ after season 23

Shelton is the last remaining original coach on The Voice. However, in October 2022, he announced that he would be leaving after his 23rd season, which is set to begin in a few days.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement on social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

In his statement, Shelton said he felt it was “time to step away.” He elaborated a bit on why he’s quitting The Voice in an interview on Today, noting that he’s ready to move on to other things.

“This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice,” he said.

Shelton really wants to take his chair with him when he leaves

Even though The Voice Season 23 has yet to begin, Shelton is already looking ahead to his departure — and what he hopes to take with him. Speaking to NBC Insider, Shelton said he’s having trouble with the thought of giving his seat to someone else.

“The hardest part about filming my final season of The Voice is I’m very territorial about this particular chair that I’m sitting in,” he explained. “I’m trying to negotiate and work out a deal where I can actually take my chair with me. I mean, it’s one thing to say, ‘I’m handing my chair off to the next coach’ or whatever, but I literally don’t want to hand my chair off to whoever the next coach is. I wanna take this one with me.”

In another interview with People, Shelton said he’s even prepared to argue with producers about taking the chair home.

“I feel like they owe me a damn chair, though,” he said. “I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something. I’m sure they’re gonna say, ‘Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.'”

Who is replacing Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’?

Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy's hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 2, 2022

In season 23, Shelton will go up against returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. NBC has yet to announce the season 24 coaches, so it’s not clear yet who will replace Shelton (possibly in a whole new chair). However, he tweeted an idea for his replacement, as seen above: country singer Neal McCoy.

“Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!!” he wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see who takes over for the longtime Voice legend. For now, catch Blake Shelton enjoying his last days in his chair on The Voice Season 23, which premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.