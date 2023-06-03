‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton ‘Went Off’ on Kelly Clarkson About How Much the Show Paid Her, Source Claims

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 gave both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson the opportunity to show off their chops as coaches. Shelton coached on the series since its conception, though he noted he’d call it quits after season 23. As for Clarkson, she’s known for winning American Idol, but she loved working on The Voice. Unfortunately, a source alleged that Shelton and Clarkson had an off-screen feud.

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson allegedly feuded as coaches on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ | Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson have huge personalities that clashed from time to time on The Voice. And according to sources, they had a real feud back in 2018 that fans didn’t get to see on-screen.

“Kelly and Blake’s relationship off-camera is even worse than it is on-camera,” a source explained to Radar Online in 2018. “But they are like brother and sister. They fight, scream at each other, and then they get over it.”

The insider continued by stating that Clarkson chose to “walk away” from Shelton during some of their conflicts. “They are together like every day now and it’s gotten to the point where she just walks away because she can’t win an argument with Blake. No one can because he is always right.”

As for the source of their fights, Shelton was allegedly upset over Clarkson making more money than he was. “Blake went off on her over how much money she is getting paid and how unfair it is,” the source added. “They fight over stupid things, like the size of a dressing room.”

“Blake loves to push Kelly’s buttons and she gets upset so easily. But their chemistry is undeniable and at the end of the day, they both have nothing but love for each other,” they concluded.

When Clarkson signed on to coach in The Voice Season 14, she agreed to earn $14 million per season. She coached seasons 14 through 21 and then took a break to return for season 23. “Kelly would not be on with Miley either, and there was actually a bidding war for her,” a source shared with Radar Online at the time.

As for Shelton, he earned $13 million per season despite coaching more seasons than Clarkson. His wife, Gwen Stefani, outearned him by earning $15 million in season 22.

They’re both not returning to ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton may have had their differences years ago, but it’s clear The Voice coaches still love each other. Unfortunately, fans won’t see them coach together for The Voice Season 24. Both Clarkson and Shelton aren’t returning next season. Instead, Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani are taking over.

“It’s Blake’s last season. I’m so glad I’m here for it,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “One, I kinda want to be the one to kick him out the door, but also I want to hug him while he’s going. … I have mixed feelings. I love him, but I get it. He’s been doing it for so long, and I get it that it’s time, you want to move on, or do something different.”

Clarkson then noted that the show wouldn’t be the same without Shelton as a coach through the years. “In a funny way I’m glad I get to be like, ‘Later,’ but at the same time I think everyone’s going to miss him,” she added.

As for Clarkson, she didn’t give a reason as to why she’s taking another season off. But it likely has to do with her move. She’s relocating her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, to New York City so she can stay closer to her family.

