‘The Voice’ Coach Niall Horan Reveals What He Struggles With on the Show

Niall Horan has already dominated the music industry — both in the boyband One Direction and as a solo artist. But it looks like he’s getting ready to take over television, too! The singer recently joined The Voice as a coach. But Horan admitted his reality competition show past has made his job a little harder.

Niall Horan is moving from music to TV with his coaching job on ‘The Voice’

Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Horan rose to fame as a member of One Direction, making albums and touring the world with bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. After the band decided to take a break, Horan launched a successful solo career. His debut album, Flicker, went platinum in the US, and the popular single “Slow Hands” went 3x platinum.

Niall Horan joined The Voice this season, alongside fellow first-time coach Chance the Rapper, returning judge Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton, who is leaving the singing show after a whopping 23 seasons.

The singer has already made his mark on the show, amassing a team of competitors that other judges were fighting for as well. One memorable audition saw Horan turn his chair around for Cait Martin, who performed “As It Was,” a hit single from Styles.

Niall Horan ‘struggled’ with turning contestants away

While Horan seems like a natural on The Voice, he recently revealed that he struggles a bit with some of the elements of the show. Horan sat down for a Hot Ones interview, the popular web series where guests answer questions while eating increasingly hot chicken wings.

Host Sean Evans asked Horan how it felt for him to move from the audition stage to the judge’s seat. After all, Horan became a star after auditioning for The X Factor, which took the five solo acts and formed One Direction.

Horan admitted it wasn’t easy to turn hopeful contestants down, “Because I know what it’s like to be 16 and [stand] on a stage…looking at some famous dude who’s got your future in his hands.”

“The easy part is pressing the red button, spinning the chair, saying how you like someone,” Horan explained. “But when the chair turns around and you’re not with them, how do you give them that rejection feedback?” He went on to say that while that’s the area where he’s “struggled,” it’s really a “full-circle” moment for the former talent show competitor.

Niall Horan has put together one of the biggest teams this season

The current season of The Voice is still in the audition stage, with each judge still building their teams. Horan has already gotten into the competitive spirit of the show, jokingly fighting over potential contestants with the other judges.

So far, Shelton and Horan have amassed the largest teams, according to Gold Derby. Fans of the reality show are excited to see how first-time coaches Horan and Chance guide their singers.