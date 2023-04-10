‘The Voice’ Season 23: Alex Whalen Shares the Real Reason Why He Quit

Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice Season 23 was unexpectedly down one member last week when Alex Whalen quit the competition. The London-born singer was supposed to compete in a Battle against Neil Salsich, but Shelton and host Carson Daly revealed that Whalen had left the show due to “personal reasons.” In a recent YouTube video, Whalen elaborated on his departure. Read more about Whalen and check out his explanation video below.

Alex Whalen auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 23. | Casey Durkin/NBC

Who is Alex Whalen?

As noted in his bio on NBC’s website, Whalen, 43, moved from London to the U.S. with his wife in 2015. He couldn’t legally work without a visa, so he focused on developing his music hobby. A few years later, Whalen and his wife moved from South Carolina to Florida, where he has been working gigs at several beach bars. However, he wanted to do more with his music, so he auditioned for The Voice Season 23.

For his Blind Audition in front of Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan, Whalen sang “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” Shelton turned his chair, and, much to the country star’s dismay, so did Chance. Chance complimented Whalen’s tone and “swag,” while Shelton said he never worked with a London-born country singer before. In the end, Whalen went with Shelton.

Why did Alex Whalen quit ‘The Voice’? He elaborated on his ‘personal reasons’ in a video

Unfortunately, fans never got to hear Whalen sing on The Voice a second time. He was scheduled to sing with Neil Salsich in the Battle Rounds during the April 4 episode, but it was then revealed that Whalen quit the competition. Salsich sang on his own and automatically advanced to the Knockouts.

The next day, Whalen shared a YouTube video explaining why he had to quit The Voice, noting that he wanted to “set the record straight” on his departure. The video was filmed the day before his Battle with Salsich. Whalen explained that he tested positive for COVID-19, and although he didn’t have any symptoms, it meant his journey on The Voice would have to end.

“It’s unfortunate, but it is life,” he said.

Whalen went on to say that he would “do everything” he could to come back “as soon as possible.” He would likely be able to audition for season 24, but the audition process has not yet started.

“I’m very excited to do that,” Whalen added.

Whalen then thanked Shelton and his teammates and apologized to Salsich for not being able to sing with him. He also sent well wishes to fellow contestants in season 23.

Team Blake’s current standing on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

The Battles wrapped up on April 5. Now, heading into the Knockout Rounds, Shelton’s team has Tasha Jessen, Grace West, Kylee Dayne, Walker Wilson, Neil Salsich, NOIVAS, and Mary Kate Connor, who received Shelton’s Playoff Pass. Per the season 23 schedule, the Knockouts will begin on Monday, April 17.

New episodes of The Voice Season 23 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Peacock.