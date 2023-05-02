‘The Voice’ Season 23 Spoilers: The 4 Singers From Team Chance and Team Blake to Advance to Top 8

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 spoilers are here regarding the upcoming Playoffs. The Playoffs begin on Monday, May 1, 2023, and fans get to see 10 competitors from Team Blake Shelton and Team Chance the Rapper take the stage in the hopes of moving forward. Unfortunately, only four competitors on the first episode of the Playoffs will move on. Here are the competitors who wow Shelton and Chance.

[Spoiler alert: The Voice Season 23 spoilers ahead regarding the Playoffs.]

Chance the Rapper on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Trae Patton/NBC

‘The Voice’ Season 23 spoilers: The 4 singers to move on after the Playoffs on Monday, May 1, 2023

The Voice Season 23 spoilers for the Playoffs are here, and fans might be surprised by who moves on after the performances on Monday, May 1, 2023. The first night of the Playoffs features Team Chance the Rapper and Team Blake Shelton.

For Team Chance, Jamar Langley takes the stage with “The Thrill is Gone” by B.B. King, Manasseh Samone sings “Speak the Name” by Koryn Hawthorne, Kala Banham sings “My Funny Valentine” by Standards Trio, Ray Uriel sings “Essence” by Wizkid feat. Tems, and Sorelle sings “Something’s Got A Hold On Me” by Etta James.

For Team Blake Shelton, NOIVAS sings “Come Together” by The Beatles, Grace West sings “Love is Alive” by The Judds, Rachel Christine sings “The Only Exception” by Paramore, Kylee Dayne sings “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, and Mary Kate Conner sings “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry.

As for who moves on, spoilers note Ray Uriel and Sorelle move on from Chance’s team, and NOIVAS and Grace West move on from Shelton’s team.

4 additional singers move on after part 2 of the Playoffs

The Voice Season 23 spoilers note there’s plenty more Playoff action to come after Monday, May 1, 2023. The Playoffs part 2 continue the following week on Monday, May 8, 2023. Team Kelly Clarkson and Team Niall Horan take the stage, and an additional four players will move forward to the final eight.

Fans on Reddit feel confident in who they believe will move on for Clarkson and Horan. Many fans suspect Clarkson will surely choose Holly Brand, and Horan will choose Gina Miles.

“Kelly will go with Holly 100%,” a fan wrote. “Holly is one of the few who could actually win. I’d put her top three remaining of everyone in the competition at worst. The only performance better than hers in the Knockouts was NOIVAS.”

Other fans on Reddit think Horan will go with Gina. “Team Niall is definitely Ryley and Gina,” another fan wrote.

Viewers will find out who the final top eight are by the end of the episode airing on Monday, May 8, 2023.

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 23 voting begin?

While fans keeping up with American Idol 2023 are already accessing the weekly voting, The Voice Season 23 fans will continue to wait. The judges choose the top eight, and voting begins once the Playoffs conclude on Monday, May 8, 2023. The live semifinals begin on Monday, May 15, 2023, and that’s when viewers can cast their votes.

There are two ways to vote on The Voice Season 23. Fans can choose to vote after the artists perform on the show, but the “Instant Save” works live. The singers who have the least number of votes can attain votes live during the episode in order to be saved and move forward.

Viewers can vote using The Voice app or the official NBC website for The Voice.

The Voice Season 23 airs at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays on NBC.

