NBC’s The Voice Season 24 will be here before fans know it, and viewers can’t wait to see what’s in store with the new coaches, particularly Gwen Stefani. While Blake Shelton exited after 23 seasons, his wife returns. And she recently discussed how all of her new projects — including filming the new season — have made her “overly busy.”

Not only is Gwen Stefani rejoining The Voice Season 24 as a coach, but she’s touring new music she began writing in 2020. Stefani’s life with husband Blake Shelton and her kids also leaves her without much time for herself, and she reflected on her “overly busy” schedule while speaking to Fault Magazine in June 2023.

“I’ve done a lot,” Stefani shared. “I’ve been on The Voice seven times or something and am about ready to do that again. It’s been overly busy. Way more busy than I wanna be, but I just don’t have time to travel. And I have a lot of kids. I have three boys and it’s hard to space it all out, it’s really hard. I mean, anyone that’s a mum would probably be like, ‘How does she do all of those things?’ because it is impossible. So, that’s why getting to this point where I actually get to put a little music out is exciting. I have had this new song for like two years! Time goes by so quickly. But here we are!”

While Stefani is currently living in Oklahoma with Shelton, she’ll have to head back to Universal Studios in Hollywood, California, to film The Voice Season 24. The Blind Auditions happen over the course of five or six days with 18 to 20 auditions per day. And Stefani will have to return to Hollywood once more once the season gets going for the Live Performance Shows.

Her husband, Blake Shelton, left the series after 23 seasons

While Gwen Stefani will head back to Hollywood for The Voice Season 24, Blake Shelton won’t. He announced that the 23rd season of the show would be his last. Shelton hopes to spend more time with family and get back to making music while his wife hits the red chair as a coach.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” he stated. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people; you are the best.”

Country superstar Reba McEntire will take Shelton’s place. The other two coaches are John Legend and Niall Horan.

The Voice Season 24 premieres in fall 2023.

