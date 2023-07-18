Gwen Stefani allegedly had high expectations for her dressing room while touring in the past. Will she have these same demands while coaching on 'The Voice' Season 24?

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 will be here before fans know it, and Gwen Stefani will return as a coach. Stefani coached alongside Blake Shelton in the past, and previous rumors suggested she had numerous personal demands while touring over a decade ago. Here’s what Stefani allegedly requested in the past and what needs she may require while filming the new season of the singing reality competition show.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani had numerous demands while touring in the past

The Voice Season 24 welcomes Gwen Stefani back as a coach for the season alongside Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend. Stefani is known as the ’90s “it” girl thanks to her time with No Doubt, and she’s touring new music in 2023. She continues to stay relevant thanks to her new hip music and time spent coaching on the reality TV series.

It’s unclear how easy it is to please Stefani while she’s working full-time on TV, though. Insiders in 2007 alleged that Stefani had some serious requests while on tour, especially when it came to her dressing room. Stefani allegedly requested to have two full-sized stand-up mirrors, a makeup table with a mirror and lighting, a comfortable chair, two full-sized clothing racks, and a regular-sized table covered with a white cloth.

Stefani’s specific dressing room requests are likely a result of her love for makeup. “I’ve always been a girl who loves to dress up,” she told People in 2020. “I already put my makeup on twice today: I put it on to take my kid to school, and then I went home, washed my face, and put it on again.” She then noted that her then-husband, Gavin Rossdale, loved when she wore makeup, which made her want to continue the practice to make him “like” her “more.”

Aside from Stefani’s dressing room requests, she also liked to have Fiji Water, Vitamins Water, soy milk, tea, and a selection of organic fruits and vegetables at her disposal.

It’s unclear if the rockstar wants these same demands in 2023 or if The Voice Season 24 show creators would accommodate these specific requests.

She allegedly doesn’t want to coach alongside newcomer Reba McEntire

Gwen Stefani joining The Voice Season 24 could come with some drama. Insiders noted she’s not looking forward to working with newcomer Reba McEntire. McEntire is taking over for Stefani’s husband, Blake Shelton, who coached on the show for 23 seasons.

“Gwen is gunning for Reba” so she “falls in line,” the source alleged to Radar Online.

“Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins,” another insider claimed.

Fans will have to wait and see what Stefani and McEntire’s dynamic looks like during the next season.

This story was originally reported by TMZ.

The Voice Season 24 premieres in fall 2023.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.