‘The Way Home’: Andie MacDowell on Whether Del Knows About the Pond

Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home has raised plenty of questions heading into its season finale on March 26. From the mystery of what happened to Jacob to the overarching question of whether it’s possible to change the past, the time-travel series isn’t afraid to grapple with some big issues. The show also has yet to reveal exactly how many people know that time travel is possible. While Kat, Alice, and Elliot are all aware the pond is a portal to the past, it’s not yet clear if Del is in on the secret. But Andie MacDowell thinks she probably has her suspicions.

Andie MacDowell thinks Del knows something about time travel

MacDowell joined several other The Way Home cast members for a live chat (via YouTube) with People’s Breanne Heldman ahead of the show’s season finale. When asked whether Del knew that people could time travel to the past via the pond on her farm, MacDowell said she thought she probably knew something was going on.

“I’m not worrying about it,” she said, before sharing her theory on whether her character is aware her daughter and granddaughter have been visiting the past.

“It seems that she would know something, for sure,” the Cedar Cove star said. “But I try not to think about that.”

‘The Way Home’ star says she prefers to be in the dark

MacDowell went on to say that at first she was “jealous” that some of her fellow cast members might know more than she did about what’s going on in The Way Home. But then she realized that she actually preferred to be in the dark.

“Then I thought, nope, if you do that, that’s just gonna ruin your energy. And then I thought, I’m just gonna be the person that just doesn’t care about whether I know anything. I’m just gonna go script by script and not worry about it.”

Since MacDowell doesn’t know where the story is heading, she can’t give away any spoilers, she added.

“I don’t give anything away because I don’t know,” she said, laughing. “Which is better. I’m just playing straight for the moment.”

Jefferson Brown, who plays Del’s husband Colton, agreed with his co-star. He said that he was trusting the show’s writers.

“It’s gonna go where it goes,” he said. “And I’m gonna trust where it ends up. The idea of who knows what or who’s done what, it didn’t affect my enjoyment or appreciation for what it was that we were doing on the day. Because it was going to go where [executive produers] Alex [Clarke] and Heather [Conkie] meant it to go.”

One thing is for certain. The Landry family’s story won’t be wrapped up in the upcoming finale. The show has been renewed for season 2, which will presumably dive even deeper into the mysteries of the pond and time travel.

The Way Home Season 1 finale airs Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

