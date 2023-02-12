Is ‘The Way Home’ New Tonight, Feb. 12? The Hallmark Series Is Taking a Break

What’s next for Kat, Alice, and Del on Hallmark Channel’s new series The Way Home? Viewers will have to wait a little while to find out. The show won’t air a new installment on Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s when fans will get to see the next episode, and what to expect when the show returns.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Episode 4, “What’s My Age Again?”]

The next episode of ‘The Way Home’ airs Feb. 19

Typically, new episodes of The Way Home air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. But the freshman drama is taking a break on Feb. 12. Instead of a new episode, fans can tune in for a marathon of the show’s first four episodes, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The Way Home will return with a new episode, titled “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” on Sunday, Feb. 19. Here’s the synopsis from Hallmark:

Kat chaperones a school dance and reconnects with Brady. Alice wants Nick to find her in the future. Del says goodbye to more memories as a landmark closes.

Del warns Brady not to rock the boat in the next episode of ‘The Way Home’

The Way Home Episode 4 ended with the surprising arrival of Kat’s (Chyler Leigh) ex-husband Brady (Al Mukadam) in Port Haven. In a teaser (via Hallmark Channel) for the next episode, Brady questions his separation from his former wife and their daughter.

“With you and Alice being so far away, it all hit me at once, that loss,” he tells Kat.

Kat seems like she might be open to welcoming Brady back into her life, but her mom Del (Cedar Cove’s Andie MacDowell) has some concerns.

“Alice and Kat are just finding their stride,” she tells her former son-in-law. “Don’t rock the boat.

Meanwhile, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) isn’t feeling too kindly to her dad now that she’s met him when he was a teen.

“He’s a jerk that doesn’t deserve my mom,” she tells teen Elliot (David Webster).

Kat wonders if she can save Jacob

Not only has Kat discovered that her daughter Alice has the ability to time travel, but she’s also learned that she too can visit the past by jumping into the pond. So far, Kat hasn’t revealed to Alice that she knows about her trips back to the ‘90s. But did confront her long-time friend Elliot (Evan Williams). As a teen, Elliot befriended Alice during her visits to the past, but he never revealed her true identity to Kat.

“You kept this massive secret from me for a quarter century,” she angrily tells him.

“You discovered you have the ability to time-travel and that’s what you’re hung up on?” he replies.

Understandably, Kat is reeling now that she’s realized that her old friend Alice was actually her daughter. But eventually, she begins to think about the other implications of time travel. Specifically, she wonders if she could use her knowledge to prevent Jacob’s (Remy Smith) disappearance, thus averting the tragedy that changed her family forever.

“If I can go to the past, what if I can just warn him somehow?” she wonders.

